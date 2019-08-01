The Best New Beauty Products This Month: A Mess-Free Clay Mask, Plumping Lipgloss, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Seemingly every day, you hear about a new miracle acid that your skin absolutely has to have, or a just-released dry shampoo guaranteed to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To block out all the unnecessary noise, we've narrowed down this month's new launches to just the must-haves—the ones you actually do need to know about. In July 2019, it was all about summer beauty, from glossy lips courtesy of Glossier to perfect skin delivered by Pat McGrath (and to keep it all in place: Rihanna's newest Fenty launch, a foolproof primer). Here, a look at the best new beauty from July 2019.
Lipstick Queen Lip Surge Plumpers
DW shooting station
1/8

Lipstick Queen Lip Surge Plumpers

There was nothing cooler in middle school than purchasing a tingly lip plumper. Enter, the grownup version, which promotes immediate and long-term plumping, while also moisturizing with Vitamin E. Lipstick Queen Lip Surge Plumpers, $20, ulta.com

2/8

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation

Who doesn't want Pat McGrath approved skin? Lucky for you, the mother of all makeup artists has finally released her first foundation and it's everything you've ever dreamed of. Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, $68, sephora.com

3/8

Olay Shine Control Clay Stick Mask

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a perfectly green clay mask, but the mess that comes with it can be deterring. Thankfully, Olay has it figured out, with this easy, roll-on application. Olay Shine Control Clay Stick Mask, $9.99, amazon.com

4/8

Glossier Lip Gloss in Red

Glossier claims their lip gloss is "the glossiest"—and they aren't wrong. This new red shade has the perfect tint of color for a little something more. Glossier Lip Gloss in Red, $14, glossier.com

5/8

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer

Summer heat can mean lots of slipping and sliding when it comes to your makeup. Keep it all in place with Rihanna's latest. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer, $32, sephora,com

TAKAYUKI ADACHI
6/8

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Shine

Coat your lips in a luxe, but non-sticky laquer that comes in a wide variety of colors, from vibrant red to a universally flattering peach. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Shine, $50, nordstrom.com

7/8

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist

Keep skin hydrated no matter the heat with this refreshing serum mist that also helps give makeup a mid-day pick-me-up. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, $68, nordstrom.com

8/8

Boscia Pepide Trio Eye Cream

This peptide-powered cream will keep you looking well-rested no matter how many late nights out you might bank in the final weeks of summer. Boscia Pepide Trio Eye Cream, $40, sephora.com

Keywords