The Best New Beauty Products This Month: A Mess-Free Clay Mask, Plumping Lipgloss, and More

There was nothing cooler in middle school than purchasing a tingly lip plumper. Enter, the grownup version, which promotes immediate and long-term plumping, while also moisturizing with Vitamin E. Lipstick Queen Lip Surge Plumpers, $20, ulta.com
Who doesn't want Pat McGrath approved skin? Lucky for you, the mother of all makeup artists has finally released her first foundation and it's everything you've ever dreamed of. Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, $68, sephora.com
There's nothing quite as satisfying as a perfectly green clay mask, but the mess that comes with it can be deterring. Thankfully, Olay has it figured out, with this easy, roll-on application. Olay Shine Control Clay Stick Mask, $9.99, amazon.com
Glossier claims their lip gloss is "the glossiest"—and they aren't wrong. This new red shade has the perfect tint of color for a little something more. Glossier Lip Gloss in Red, $14, glossier.com
Summer heat can mean lots of slipping and sliding when it comes to your makeup. Keep it all in place with Rihanna's latest. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer, $32, sephora,com
Coat your lips in a luxe, but non-sticky laquer that comes in a wide variety of colors, from vibrant red to a universally flattering peach. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Shine, $50, nordstrom.com
Keep skin hydrated no matter the heat with this refreshing serum mist that also helps give makeup a mid-day pick-me-up. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, $68, nordstrom.com
This peptide-powered cream will keep you looking well-rested no matter how many late nights out you might bank in the final weeks of summer. Boscia Pepide Trio Eye Cream, $40, sephora.com