First to drop from the Bottega Veneta Pre Fall collection, this bag was inspired by Arco della Pace, in Milan.
Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, woven calf leather top handle bag, $4,900. bottegaveneta.com
This new canvas tote will be your go-to everyday bag this Spring.
Buy Now: JW Anderson, canvas tote with black leather trim, $1,270. lagarconne.com
Sling on only what you need in this small crossbody from The Row.
Buy Now: The Row, small banana crossbody in black deerskin leather, $1,890. bergdorfgoodman.com
Inspired by voluminous raffia hats, this bag is the perfect carry-all that easily transitions from in and out of office. This new style is available in three sizes and a variety of colors.
Buy Now: Jil Sander, sombrero bag in electric blue, $2,285. farfetch.com
Elza Wandler founded her namesake label in 2017 and will be launching a footwear line at the end of April. This is a brand to watch.
Buy Now: Wandler, crocodile stamped calfskin top handle and crossbody, $810. barneys.com
The latest iteration from Burberry features the bespoke Thomas Burberry monogram hardware. This was first seen on the Spring runway and has continued to walk in the Pre Fall and Fall collections. This one is here to stay.
Buy Now: Burberry, small leather crossbody, $2,090. saksfifthavenue.com
This limited edition bag was upcycled from the canopies that sheltered the guests attending the Sonia Rykiel Spring ‘19 show in Paris. That bag pays homage to Allée Sonia Rykiel, the Parisian street named after the French designer.
Buy Now: Sonia Ryiel, Allez Rykiel tote bag, $370. barneys.com
Named the “Canteen” bag, this scrunched style features braided rope rings and an adjustable crossbody strap.
Buy Now: Proenza Schouler, leather canteen shoulder bag, $1,850. modaoperandi.com
This handmade Loewe bag is soon to be your summer staple as it can be easily rolled up into a suitcase but is large enough to carry all of your beach essentials.
Buy Now: Loewe, open-crochet straw tote bag, $950. barneys.com
Gucci’s classic Rajah tote in white is ready for your next trip to South Beach.
Buy Now: Gucci, large leather tote bag, $2,500. neimanmarcus.com
Crafted of italian leather, this small top handle bag features an interior drawstring that can be tucked inside or exposed.
Buy Now: Carolina Santo Domingo, top handle bag with detachable crossbody strap, $995. modaoperandi.com
Add some sheen to your spring evening look with this checked Jimmy Choo bag.
Buy Now: Jimmy Choo, sequin check clutch, $1,495. jimmychoo.com
In line with the tie-dye trend seen all over the Spring 19 runways, this Prada baguette brings back the 90’s in the best way.
Buy Now: Prada, tie-dye baguette bag, $3,360. bergdorfgoodman.com
Featuring the new “V ring” logo, this saddle bag will make a statement.
Buy Now: Valentino Garavani, VRing crossbody bag, $1,575. neimanmarcus.com
Launching on April 16th, and first seen in their Pre Fall 2019 collection, Givenchy’s latest bag is simple and sophisticated in this natural calfskin.
Buy Now: Givenchy, pale yellow top handle bag, $2,990, available at Givenchy stores and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Add a punch of color to your spring wardrobe with this simple crossbody by Michino.
Buy Now: Michino, orange calfskin shoulder bag, $986. michinoparis.com
