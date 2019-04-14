16 of the Best Bags of Spring

Finally! The coveted bags seen on Spring and Pre-Fall runways are hitting the shelves, or sites, rather. Now is the time to invest in a piece that will work with your Spring and Summer wardrobe. As seen in our Volume 1 issue, retro lady-bags are having a comeback. Sophisticated top handle silhouettes are certainly on trend and the latest releases from Burberry, Givenchy, Valentino and Wandler are accented with subtle gold hardware. While Prada and Jimmy Choo have taken a 90’s approach with tie-dye and sequins. Our handbag round-up wouldn’t be complete without incorporating a few beach-ready totes. Look to Loewe, Sonia Rykiel and Jil Sander for the cream of the crop this season.
BOTTEGA VENETA
1/16

BOTTEGA VENETA

First to drop from the Bottega Veneta Pre Fall collection, this bag was inspired by Arco della Pace, in Milan.

Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, woven calf leather top handle bag, $4,900. bottegaveneta.com

2/16

JW ANDERSON

This new canvas tote will be your go-to everyday bag this Spring.

Buy Now: JW Anderson, canvas tote with black leather trim, $1,270. lagarconne.com

3/16

THE ROW

Sling on only what you need in this small crossbody from The Row.

Buy Now: The Row, small banana crossbody in black deerskin leather, $1,890. bergdorfgoodman.com

4/16

JIL SANDER

Inspired by voluminous raffia hats, this bag is the perfect carry-all that easily transitions from in and out of office. This new style is available in three sizes and a variety of colors.

Buy Now: Jil Sander, sombrero bag in electric blue, $2,285. farfetch.com

5/16

WANDLER

Elza Wandler founded her namesake label in 2017 and will be launching a footwear line at the end of April. This is a brand to watch.

Buy Now: Wandler, crocodile stamped calfskin top handle and crossbody, $810. barneys.com

6/16

BURBERRY

The latest iteration from Burberry features the bespoke Thomas Burberry monogram hardware. This was first seen on the Spring runway and has continued to walk in the Pre Fall and Fall collections. This one is here to stay.

Buy Now: Burberry, small leather crossbody, $2,090. saksfifthavenue.com

7/16

SONIA RYKIEL

This limited edition bag was upcycled from the canopies that sheltered the guests attending the Sonia Rykiel Spring ‘19 show in Paris. That bag pays homage to Allée Sonia Rykiel, the Parisian street named after the French designer.

Buy Now: Sonia Ryiel, Allez Rykiel tote bag, $370. barneys.com

8/16

PROENZA SCHOULER

Named the “Canteen” bag, this scrunched style features braided rope rings and an adjustable crossbody strap.

Buy Now: Proenza Schouler, leather canteen shoulder bag, $1,850. modaoperandi.com

9/16

LOEWE

This handmade Loewe bag is soon to be your summer staple as it can be easily rolled up into a suitcase but is large enough to carry all of your beach essentials.

Buy Now: Loewe, open-crochet straw tote bag, $950. barneys.com

10/16

GUCCI

Gucci’s classic Rajah tote in white is ready for your next trip to South Beach.

Buy Now: Gucci, large leather tote bag, $2,500. neimanmarcus.com

11/16

CAROLINA SANTO DOMINGO

Crafted of italian leather, this small top handle bag features an interior drawstring that can be tucked inside or exposed.

Buy Now: Carolina Santo Domingo, top handle bag with detachable crossbody strap, $995. modaoperandi.com

12/16

JIMMY CHOO

Add some sheen to your spring evening look with this checked Jimmy Choo bag.

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo, sequin check clutch, $1,495. jimmychoo.com

13/16

PRADA

In line with the tie-dye trend seen all over the Spring 19 runways, this Prada baguette brings back the 90’s in the best way.

Buy Now: Prada, tie-dye baguette bag, $3,360. bergdorfgoodman.com

14/16

VALENTINO GARAVANI

Featuring the new “V ring” logo, this saddle bag will make a statement.

Buy Now: Valentino Garavani, VRing crossbody bag, $1,575. neimanmarcus.com

15/16

GIVENCHY

Launching on April 16th, and first seen in their Pre Fall 2019 collection, Givenchy’s latest bag is simple and sophisticated in this natural calfskin.

Buy Now: Givenchy, pale yellow top handle bag, $2,990, available at Givenchy stores and Saks Fifth Avenue.

16/16

MICHINO

Add a punch of color to your spring wardrobe with this simple crossbody by Michino.

Buy Now: Michino, orange calfskin shoulder bag, $986. michinoparis.com

W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.

Keywords

PursesBagsPurseShoppingSpringSummer