13 Destinations You Need to Visit in 2019

Even for those enjoying an epic vacation over this holiday break, it's never to early to think about a long weekend to a warm locale in March, or an over-the-top getaway in August. With new hotels popping up all over the globe, now is the time to book your next getaway . For those in search of warm waters, don't look further than Bodrum, Turkey, where the Bodrum Edition has just opened its doors, boasting everything from a relaxing Turkish Hammam to a pulsating beach club. If the world's best beaches are on your 2019 to do list, visit far-flung Taj Exotica Resort & Spa near Radhanager Beach in the Bay of Bengal, or visit Rio de Janeiro , where the new hotel Janeiro will debut, just in time for Carnival. For those who prefer more of an adventure, 2019 is the year to visit Namibia, in southwest Africa, or discover the canals of France's Champagne region on a private floating barge, complete with plunge pool. If art is more your thing, head off to the Scottish Highlands, under-the-radar Basilicata, Italy, or Detroit, where watch and leather manufactor Shinola is debuting their first boutique hotel. Celebrating an anniversary? So is Sullivan County, New York, where The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. For those with a perpetual sense of wanderlust, here are 13 exciting destinations to book a trip to this year.