13 Destinations You Need to Visit in 2019

Move over, Ibiza and Mykonos - the latest sun-soaked enclave (and Instagram hotspot) of 2019 is sure to be the Aegean coast of Turkey, thanks to the opening of the new Bodrum Edition hotel. Located on the western tip of the Bodrum peninsula, the 102-room hotel - complete with suites and villas - will begin welcoming guests on May 1st. From the hotel's relaxing Turkish Hammam to its pulsating beach club, there is something for everyone at this new outpost from Ian Schrager.
Is Rio ever a bad idea? We think not. Especially during Carnival, when the Janeiro Hotel officially throws open its beach-front doors and introduces the jet-set to its laid back vibe. Though there is many ways to indulge oneself in Rio's rich culture, food and nightlife, the hotel itself provides a minimalist's haven of relaxation and wellness. Owned by Oskar Metsavaht, the designer behind beloved Brazilian fashion and swimwear label Osklen, the Janeiro hotel, as well as its gorgeous restaurant and watering hole, are sure to be the next stop on every fashion it girl's list.
For the connoisseur who is looking for a new way to explore the France's northeast Champagne region, there is now the option of chartering the Belmond’s newest river barge, the Belmond Pivoine. The eight passenger barge, dubbed a 'floating hotel,' quietly maneuvers through the region's canals and offers daily itineraries featuring exclusive tours of private vineyards, sunbathing near the barge's plunge pool, bike rides, and exquisite meals prepared by the barge's culinary staff.
The southwest country of Namibia is the African continent's locale of choice for 2019. There has been a flurry of activity in Namibia as of late, with boutique hotels springing up throughout the country, including on its northwest windswept dunes, as well as smack dab in its center, where Omaanda, a Zannier property has opened its doors right next to the N/a'an ku sê Foundation reserve. Word has it that we have Angelina Jolie to thank for the opening of this gorgeous hotel. Apparently, when a plot of land next to the reserve, of which she is a patron, went up for sale, the actress personally recommended that Arnaud Zannier snap it up - she is a longtime fan of his Phum Baitang hotel in Cambodia.
If you truly want to get away from it all, a private island in Fiji, 45 minutes away by seaplane from the nearest airport, is not a bad start. Aside from some of the best beaches of the South Pacific, Kokomo offers innovative Pacific Rim cuisine, a world-quality spa, paddle boarding, deep-sea fishing, and access to a snorkeler and scuba diver’s paradise: the Great Astrolabe Reef, the fourth largest in the world. Of course, no one will judge you if you decide to just stay put in your own oceanfront villa or hilltop residence, complete with infinity pool.
Only a few minutes drive from Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, is the new hotel dubbed The Fife Arms. Though not exactly new - the Fife Arms was once a 19th Century coaching inn - it has been renovated back to its former glory by Iwan and Manuela Wirth, or Hauser & Wirth fame. Retaining much of its original Arts & Crafts feature, The Fife Arms is now also home to an expansive collection of art that one can enjoy when they spend the weekend - everything from specially commissioned works from Subodh Gupta, above, to one of Louise Bourgeois most famous works, to even an original sketch by Queen Victoria, who was an amateur artist and such a fan of the Scottish Highlands that her loving husband Prince Albert purchased the Balmoral estate for her as a gift in 1852.
Many New York City dwellers do not need much convincing in order to hop in a car and drive two hours north in order to enjoy some rest and relaxation in the Hudson Valley. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival, which took place in Sullivan County's town of Bethel. This summer, The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will be celebrating the anniversary with screening, panel discussions, and performances. The county is also home to farm-to-table restaurants, chic and cozy inns, and outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, and horseback riding.
Assuming you have checked Puglia off your list, 2019 is the year to visit another region on Italy's boot. Basilicata, located in between its more famous neighbors Puglia and Calabria, is this year's European Capital of Culture, which means an array of cultural events are planned for the entire calendar year. It is a good excuse as any to explore the region's historic charming towns, ancient caves, and gorgeous beaches. Be sure to spend time in Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage site that is something like a rocky cave city - many of these caves have even been transformed into chic boutique hotels. We recommend staying at the exclusive Palazzo Margherita, the Francis For Coppola-owned palace in Bernalda, the birthplace of the famed director's grandfather.
Copenhagen is increasingly a destination on the fashion set's travel wish list. Why? Perhaps because the city has emerged as a capital of fashion cool, and it-girls worldwide increasingly inspired by the Scandi girl way of life - from dressing, to minimalist home decor, to their Scandi beauty tips and tricks. Before all that though, the port city was known for its gorgeous canal-side pastel buildings, design, and art - the Louisiana Museum, only a short ride from the center of town, is home to an impressive indoor/outdoor collection of post-war art. Within walking and cycling distance of just about everything, the Hotel Skt Petri is a great locale to begin your exploration of this Scandi hot spot.
Detroit has been back on the map for quite a few years now, but for those who have yet to experience it's burgeoning art scene, hip new restaurants, and architecture, 2019 is the year to book a long weekend in Motor City. Shinola, the watch, turntable, and leather products maker based in the city has just opened a brand new hotel downtown. Located in Detroit's historic shopping neighborhood, Woodward, the hotel boasts two chic bars and two restaurants, including Detroit-style fried chicken spot Penny Red's. While the hotel boasts 129 rooms, even those who call Detroit home will be wooed to hang out and enjoy the open, airy spaces created with the community in mind.
Careyes, an eccentric community of privately owned residences on Mexico’s Pacific coast, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1968 by Gian Franco Brignone, this exclusive destination stretches along 8 miles of rugged shoreline and has been frequented by the likes of Gianni Agnelli, Tom Ford, Mick Jagger, Uma Thurman, Demi Moore, and Rod Stewart. Today, Careyes hosts polo tournaments, wellness retreats, film screenings, and an art program, and is a leader in sea turtle conservation efforts. Not quite ready to splurge on a house? The recently opened [El Careyes Club and Residences]https://www.hotels.com/ho737065280/?pa=1&tab=description&q-room-0-adults=2&YGF=2&MGT=1&WOE=4&WOD=3&ZSX=0&SYE=3&q-room-0-children=0) allows visitors to enjoy everything that Careyes has to offer for a few days, a week, a season, or more.
One of the more under-the-radar Central American countries, Belize, should be on your travel wishlist for 2019. Home to the world's second largest coral reef, as well as a brand-new airstrip and a bevy of new boutique hotels, the small fishing village of Placencia is now easier to get to and finally offers more luxurious accommodations. From relaxing with one foot in the Carribean sea to exploring the dense jungle choc full of Mayan ruins and wildlife, there is something for everyone in the eastern coast of Central America. Stay in one of Itz'ana Belize charming private residences, or wait for later in the year, when it is rumored that Leonardo DiCaprio eco-island, Blackadore Caye, will open.
Sure, India is certainly having a moment, as the country recently hosted two very high-profile nuptials, including those of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. However, it is very chic to visit a remote locale in the Bay of Bengal that even the most well-traveled have yet to hear of. The Taj Exotica Resort & Spa has just opened on Andaman Island's Havelock Island, near Radhanagar Beach, a white-sand enclave known to be one of the best beaches in the entire world. Enjoy one of the property's 72 villas, all which were built in an eco-friendly manner, as well as the resort's stunning infinity pool, and abundant jungle surroundings.