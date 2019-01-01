13 Destinations You Need to Visit in 2019

Only a few minutes drive from Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, is the new hotel dubbed The Fife Arms. Though not exactly new - the Fife Arms was once a 19th Century coaching inn - it has been renovated back to its former glory by Iwan and Manuela Wirth, or Hauser & Wirth fame. Retaining much of its original Arts & Crafts feature, The Fife Arms is now also home to an expansive collection of art that one can enjoy when they spend the weekend - everything from specially commissioned works from Subodh Gupta, above, to one of Louise Bourgeois most famous works, to even an original sketch by Queen Victoria, who was an amateur artist and such a fan of the Scottish Highlands that her loving husband Prince Albert purchased the Balmoral estate for her as a gift in 1852.