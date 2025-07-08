Kendall Jenner, Colman Domingo, Martha Stewart, and Naomi Campbell walk onto a superyacht with a 450-person capacity in the middle of Rome’s Port of Civitavecchia.

This isn’t the beginning of a corny joke, nor is it some clip from a cameo-laden music video. This was last weekend when these stars, plus many more, boarded Luminara, the Ritz-Carlton’s newest ultra-luxe ship, for its maiden voyage. Your run-of-the-mill ship this is not: Luminara features 226 luxury suites, each with its own personal terrace, so you can watch the ocean roll by as you travel to a far-flung location, like Bangkok or Mallorca. There’s a dedicated suite butler on call 24/7 meaning they can deliver room service at any hour.

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Edgardo Contreras

Five restaurants are on board (including Seta Su, by Michelin-star Chef Fabio Trabocchi), along with a full-service spa, Cartier and Chanel boutiques, multiple pools, a barber, an upscale humidor, seven bars, a gym, and an overall quiet luxury feel, courtesy of Chapi Chapo Design, which worked with AD Associates on the interior design and creative direction of the ship’s look. (Luminara would certainly not be out of place in a scene from Succession—in fact, it would serve as a great place for a Waystar Royco team retreat.)

Inside Mistral, one of the restaurants on Luminara. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Edgardo Contreras

Inside Art Bar on board Luminara. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Edgardo Contreras

Last year, Ritz-Carlton launched two of its superyacht fleet, the Ilma and the Evrima. But on July 1, the company celebrated its largest and most expansive move into seafaring yet—by hosting 400-plus celebs on Luminara for a two-day trip to Malta, then throwing a massive party on the ship attended by Kate Hudson, J Balvin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, Anitta, and more. Anyone who’s anyone seemed to be aboard, as the social media posts came rolling in from the upper deck. Every day, a new celeb: Janelle Monae was there, along with Anderson Paak, Adriana Lima, and Sofía Vergara.

Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Mark Scheinberg, and Kate Hudson Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Naomi Campbell and Janelle Monae Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The vessel is certainly star-worthy. One week prior, on June 26, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley christened the Luminara, becoming its official godmother—an old maritime tradition of blessing the ship and breaking a Champagne bottle against the bow to symbolize a safe journey.

Simone Ashley at the Luminara christening event. Courtesy of BFA

But this is just the beginning of Ritz-Carlton’s foray from land to sea. In December, Luminara will set sail in the Asia-Pacific region, including voyages in Hạ Long Bay, Vietnam, and Osaka, Japan. Come 2026, the ship heads to Alaska and Canada for summertime trips that focus on the area’s remote coastlines, glaciers, and rich wildlife.

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Edgardo Contreras

For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.