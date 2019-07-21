Shop the 10 White Swimsuits Every Bride Should Pack for Her Honeymoon

This one-shoulder maillot is bridal perfection, complete with a bow on top.
These sexy side cut-outs still leave enough to the imagination, and is perfect for a honeymoon on a gorgeous island like Capri.
For the minimalist bride, this one-piece swimsuit from Jade will be a go-to. We love how one-shoulder strap splits to two down the back.
Nothing comes as close to a perfect bathing suit as this one from Eres, and it is sure to last you a lifetime.
This new swimwear label has quickly become a fashion-favorite, partly in thanks to the sustainable fabrications the brand uses.
This sweet seersucker bikini has a retro feel thanks to its fabric, but the cut is still modern. Perfect for lounging by a pool in Provence.
Though Missoni is known for their heritage stripes, they do a good white bikini, too. The crocheted two-piece is perfect for those off to a more bohemian destination, like Ibiza.
For those who want a sporty and minimalist fit on their honeymoon, look no further than this bikini from Brazilian newcomer Haight.
Nothing says 'bride' like this classic silhouette from Marysia, in solid white. Perfect for a honeymoon in Antibes.
