Shop the 10 White Swimsuits Every Bride Should Pack for Her Honeymoon

Wedding season is in full swing. If you've been invited to a handful of ceremonies this summer, you can always check on our handy guide of what to wear as a guest, but it you're the bride, it can be difficult to focus on packing for the honeymoon along with every other detail that goes along with the big day. Whether you're looking for a minimal one-piece maillot, or a crochet bikini, we have something for every bride and every destination. Packing for Positano? Wear Zimmermann's one-shoulder swimsuit with a bridal bow on top. A balearic retreat in your future? Missoni's woven bikini is for you. Want something classic that will work wherever you decide to go on your honeymoon? Eres it is. Shop these 10 white swimsuits essentials for your honeymoon, now.
Zimmermann
1/10

Zimmermann

This one-shoulder maillot is bridal perfection, complete with a bow on top.

Buy now: Zimmermann swimsuit, $340, matchesfashion.com.

2/10

Adriana Degreas

These sexy side cut-outs still leave enough to the imagination, and is perfect for a honeymoon on a gorgeous island like Capri.

Buy now: Adriana Degreas swimsuit, $398, matchesfashion.com.

3/10

Jade Swim

For the minimalist bride, this one-piece swimsuit from Jade will be a go-to. We love how one-shoulder strap splits to two down the back.

Buy now: Jade Swim swimsuit, $165, matchesfashion.com.

4/10

Eres

Nothing comes as close to a perfect bathing suit as this one from Eres, and it is sure to last you a lifetime.

Buy now: Eres swimsuit, $300, netaporter.com.

5/10
6/10

Anemone

This new swimwear label has quickly become a fashion-favorite, partly in thanks to the sustainable fabrications the brand uses.

Buy now: Anemone swimsuit, $295, netaporter.com.

7/10

Hunza G

This sweet seersucker bikini has a retro feel thanks to its fabric, but the cut is still modern. Perfect for lounging by a pool in Provence.

Buy now: Hunza G bikini, $190, modaoperandi.com.

8/10

Missoni Mare

Though Missoni is known for their heritage stripes, they do a good white bikini, too. The crocheted two-piece is perfect for those off to a more bohemian destination, like Ibiza.

Buy now: Missoni Mare swimsuit, $230, modaoperandi.com.

9/10

Haight

For those who want a sporty and minimalist fit on their honeymoon, look no further than this bikini from Brazilian newcomer Haight.

Buy now: Haight swimsuit, $207, netaporter.com.

10/10

Marysia

Nothing says 'bride' like this classic silhouette from Marysia, in solid white. Perfect for a honeymoon in Antibes.

Buy now: Marysia swimsuit top, $140, and matching bottom, $140, netaporter.com.

Keywords

Weddings