A Look Back at the Glorious Beefcake Magazine That Inspired David Hockney

The legendary British painter David Hockney is most known for his vividly colored portraits of life in Los Angeles—as well as, in recent years, his iPad art—which is precisely why the beginnings of his massive retrospective at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art are so jarring: Many of the canvases are in fact quite dark, and only reveal the artist's typical playful, homoerotic themes upon closer inspection. Homosexuality was, after all, still illegal in Great Britain at the time—not that that stopped Hockney from being open about his sexuality, or even brazenly making homoerotic work even while still enrolled at the Royal College of Art and stretching his provocation over to testing society's limits. (See: his 1962 painting of two men performing oral sex on each other—with Colgate tubes standing in for their phalluses.) But he also got much more explicit, thanks to his homages to America's leading beefcake magazine, Physique Pictorial, which Bob Mizer launched in in 1951 as a "fitness" publication, as an excuse for the fact that it consisted largely of nude or nearly nude images of the thousands of buff men—including Arnold Schwarzenegger—that Mizer photographed in his home in L.A. The title was in part why across the seas, Hockney became obsessed with the city, and while the mag became a bit less glossy for him when he moved there and learned that many of the models were actually local boys strapped for cash, it certainly didn't detract him from it: He continued recreating scenes from its pages nonetheless, like his 1964 print of a nude 16-year-old behind a shower curtain. Eventually, Hockney began frequently painting nude portraits of men like his partner Peter Schlesinger, in large part because the type of images Physique Pictorial pioneered became much more common in the mainstream. It eventually stopped publishing in 1990, two years before Mizer's death, but thanks to the Bob Mizer Foundation, which has preserved the million-plus photos in Mizer's archives, their legacy has been kept alive—and especially so since last year, when they relaunched the magazine 27 years later, no doubt making for a new generation of artists Hockney and Robert Mapplethorpe who'll take inspiration from its pages. Take a peek at their original fodder, here.
An archival image from Bob Mizer&#x27;s Physique Pictorial, 1952. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.
An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1952. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1958. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1958. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1958. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1958. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1954. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1971. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1966. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1959. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

An archival image from Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, 1966. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation.

Cover image of Volume 43 from the newly relaunched Physique Pictorial, 2017. Image courtesy of the Bob Mizer Foundation. More information about the relaunched publication can be found here.

