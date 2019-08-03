Beauty

These Eyes Have It: 25 Looks That Rival Euphoria's Glittery Lids

From the runways to the small screen, the current message on eyes is go bold or go home. If you can't get your hands on some rhinestones or dripping glitter à la Rue and Jules from Euphoria but still aim for vibrant, statement-making lids, look no further. These 25 bold and beautiful looks—featuring everything from flower petals and feathers to straight up-shadow—are all the inspiration you need.
Rihanna
Mert and Marcus
1/25

Rihanna photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2014.

Inez and Vinoodh
2/25

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, January 2011.

Mert and Marcus
3/25

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2017.

Juergen Teller
4/25

Brie Larson photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

5/25

Photograph by François Nars for W Magazine, August 2013.

Mert and Marcus
6/25

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2005.

Richard Burbridge
7/25

Julie Hoomans photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, March 2017.

Mert and Marcus
8/25

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2011.

Ben Hassett
9/25

Photograph by Ben Hassett for W Magazine, May 2014.

10/25

Photograph by Santiago & Mauricio for W Magazine, April 2014.

Mert and Marcus
11/25

Zlata Mangafic photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2013.

Roe Ethridge
12/25

Bette Franke photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, September 2013.

Craig McDean
13/25

Coco Rocha photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2006.

Craig McDean
14/25

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2013.

Inez and Vinoodh
15/25

Naomi Campbell photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2014.

16/25

Photograph by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, June 2014.

Roe Ethridge
17/25

Sigrid Agren photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, November 2011.

Richard Burbridge
18/25

Photograph by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, November 2014.

Roe Ethridge
19/25

Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, December 2014.

20/25

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, September 2015.

Richard Burbridge
21/25

Teddy Quinlivan photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, April 2018.

Richard Burbridge
22/25

Hunter Schafer photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, April 2019.

Roe Ethridge
23/25

Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, March 2018.

Mert and Marcus
24/25

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2007.

Mert and Marcus
25/25

Gigi Hadid photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2018.

