It seemed to be that everyone was wearing Bottega Veneta this fashion month. Whether it was shoes, bags, you name it—Bottega Veneta appeared to be the preferred label for the street style stars in New York, London, and now Milan. (It also makes sense, then, why Rihanna took a moment to highlight her appreciation for her Fenty Corp. creative director Jahleel Weaver's penchant for "spending all my money on Bottega bags" in an Instagram post this week, too.) And during Milan Fashion Week , if there was one key word for the label's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, it had to be layers. Supermodel Irina Shayk sported a braided leather bag slung across her torso, while Vittoria Ceretti buttoned herself all the way up. And while Fashion Month isn't over yet, surely next season we will see even more of these leather accessories on the street style crowd.