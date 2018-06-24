Eye Candy

Celebrate Pride Month with a Very NSFW Appreciation of "Boys! Boys! Boys!"

Originally a time to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots, Pride Month has since come to encompass much, much more, from the AIDS crisis to the violence and discrimination that still comes with being LGBTQ+ today. As you no doubt know from the fabulous rainbow crowds that kick off their heels and flood the streets each June, though, it's also turned into an all-out celebration of the queer community—and, for some, its ultra-toned butts. Those are exactly what you'll find, anyway, in the second selection of unapologetically provocative photos by Tom Bianchi, Andy Warhol, Greg Gorman, and Matt Lambert up for auction until June 25th on Paddle8, quite appropriately titled "BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!" Its curator, Ghislain Pascal, is no stranger to getting NSFW; he's a cofounder of London’s The Little Black Gallery, which is known for its annual "Girls! Girls! Girls!" exhibition that showcases "some of the sexiest girls in the world," many of whom are naturally stripped down and objectified. What's so welcome about "Boys! Boys! Boys!" though, is that it not only subjects its male subjects to that same objectifying gaze, but also subverts it; shot by mostly queer and gay photographers, it showcases some of the still all too rare opportunities that the community has gotten to represent—and unabashedly appreciate—itself. Take a peek, here.
Tyler Udall, Bum, 2010, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.
© Tyler Udall
1/13

Tyler Udall, Bum, 2010, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Matt Lambert
2/13

Matt Lambert, Bel-Ami series, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Iakovos
3/13

Iakovos, RED (3), 2016, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Mariano Vivanco
4/13

Mariano Vivanco, Jump, 2014, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Ferry van der Nat
5/13

Ferry van der Nat, Kim 3, 2012, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Tom Bianchi
6/13

Tom Bianchi, Untitled, 533, from the series Fire Island Pines | Polaroids 1975-1983), 1975-1983, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Kevin Osepa
7/13

Kevin Osepa, Barbulete, 2017, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© AdeY
8/13

AdeY, Ascension, 2015, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Greg Gorman
9/13

Greg Gorman, Donny Lewis, LA, 2009, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Florian Hetz
10/13

Florian Hertz, Jock, 2016, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Greg Gorman
11/13

Greg Gorman, 3 Boys Jumping, Kelso Dunes, 1991, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Gerardo Vizmanos
12/13

Gerardo Vizmanos, Boys, 2017, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

© Thibault Gaëtan Dubroca
13/13

Thibault Gaëtan Dubroca, Dario Exploring Klimt, 2017, featured in BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Volume II – Pride.

Keywords

PhotographyPrideTom BianchiEye Candy