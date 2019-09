A year after debuting his first collection at Burberry , chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci continues to chart a new path forward for the storied brand; one that combines its very British heritage and Tisci’s own sense of Italian elegance with a streetwear edge. This season that meant suiting with crystal-embossed pinstripes, men’s hoodies with lace detailing, and several permutations of the brand’s classic trench coat (including one instance where it was reimagined as a train for a cocktail dress). Of course, wherever Tisci goes, supermodels are sure to follow. Not only did a suddenly blonde Kendall Jenner , Irina Shayk, and Gigi and Bella Hadid all walk, but the show also marked the first time late-aughts icon Agyness Deyn has walked a runway since 2015 (she’s been busy lately acting in projects like Her Smell, getting married , and having a child). The front row attracted style icons new and old like Isabelle Huppert and Hunter Schafer, but also half-a-music festival's worth of talent including Rosalía, FKA Twigs, Dua Lipa, British rapper Octavian, and Italian crooner Mahmood