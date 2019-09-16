London Fashion Week

Burberry's Spring 2020 Show Brings Out Today's Supermodels For a Streetwear-infused Show

A year after debuting his first collection at Burberry, chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci continues to chart a new path forward for the storied brand; one that combines its very British heritage and Tisci’s own sense of Italian elegance with a streetwear edge. This season that meant suiting with crystal-embossed pinstripes, men’s hoodies with lace detailing, and several permutations of the brand’s classic trench coat (including one instance where it was reimagined as a train for a cocktail dress). Of course, wherever Tisci goes, supermodels are sure to follow. Not only did a suddenly blonde Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, and Gigi and Bella Hadid all walk, but the show also marked the first time late-aughts icon Agyness Deyn has walked a runway since 2015 (she’s been busy lately acting in projects like Her Smell, getting married, and having a child). The front row attracted style icons new and old like Isabelle Huppert and Hunter Schafer, but also half-a-music festival's worth of talent including Rosalía, FKA Twigs, Dua Lipa, British rapper Octavian, and Italian crooner Mahmood.
On the runway at the Burberry SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
