Kirsten Dunst, Lily-Rose Depp, and More Stars Who Embraced Flawless French Girl Beauty at the Cannes Film Festival

As the Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, we look back at the best beauty moments from the red carpet. This year, as W's favorite A-listers seemed to embrace the credo of "less is more," wearing understated, minimal makeup and effortlessly tousled hair, with a pop of color on the lip or subtle smoky eye. (The film festival takes place on the French Riviera, after all.) From Jessica Chastain 's braided high pony and Kirsten Dunst 's flawlessly messy low bun to Lily Collins and Nicole Kidman 's sleek hairstyles and Marion Cotillard 's bold lip, here's a closer look at the best beauty moments of the Cannes red carpet.