Kirsten Dunst, Lily-Rose Depp, and More Stars Who Embraced Flawless French Girl Beauty at the Cannes Film Festival

Lily Rose-Depp rocks the ultimate messy French girl waves with a glittered, bronze smoky eye.
French beauty Marion Cotillard wears a tousled side-parted pony with loose curls framing her face paired with a bold, satin red lip.
Actress Kristen Stewart effortlessly rocks her exaggerated metallic jade smoky eye with her platinum buzz cut.
Actress Jessica Chastain looked radiant with luminous skin and soft taupe smoky eye, while keeping her hair in a casual braided high pony.
Actress Kirsten Dunst sports a creamy, red lip with bold lashes and a perfectly tousled low bun with loose curls.
Model Bella Hadid wears her perfectly tousled bob side-parted with a sleek cat eye and a glossy mauve lip.
Actress Lily Collins looks fresh faced with a luminous skin and a pop of pink on the lips while wearing her hair in a playful, sleek high pony.
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk wears deconstructed polished waves embellished with hair clips and a nude pink lip.
Model Emily Ratajkowski rocks an elegant up do with faux bangs with a luminous skin and a taupe smoky eye.
Actress Nicole Kidman radiates wearing a sleek top bun with loose curls, a creamy pink lip and luminous skin.