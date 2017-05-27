View as SlideshowCannes Film Festival 2017

Kirsten Dunst, Lily-Rose Depp, and More Stars Who Embraced Flawless French Girl Beauty at the Cannes Film Festival

As the Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, we look back at the best beauty moments from the red carpet. This year, as W's favorite A-listers seemed to embrace the credo of "less is more," wearing understated, minimal makeup and effortlessly tousled hair, with a pop of color on the lip or subtle smoky eye. (The film festival takes place on the French Riviera, after all.) From Jessica Chastain's braided high pony and Kirsten Dunst's flawlessly messy low bun to Lily Collins and Nicole Kidman's sleek hairstyles and Marion Cotillard's bold lip, here's a closer look at the best beauty moments of the Cannes red carpet.
Lily Rose-Depp rocks the ultimate messy French girl waves with a glittered, bronze smoky eye.
Photo by Getty.
Photo by Getty.
French beauty Marion Cotillard wears a tousled side-parted pony with loose curls framing her face paired with a bold, satin red lip.

Photo by Getty.
Actress Kristen Stewart effortlessly rocks her exaggerated metallic jade smoky eye with her platinum buzz cut.

Photo by Getty.
Actress Jessica Chastain looked radiant with luminous skin and soft taupe smoky eye, while keeping her hair in a casual braided high pony.

Photo by Getty.
Actress Kirsten Dunst sports a creamy, red lip with bold lashes and a perfectly tousled low bun with loose curls.

Photo by Getty.
Model Bella Hadid wears her perfectly tousled bob side-parted with a sleek cat eye and a glossy mauve lip.

Photo by Getty.
Actress Lily Collins looks fresh faced with a luminous skin and a pop of pink on the lips while wearing her hair in a playful, sleek high pony.

Anthony Harvey
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk wears deconstructed polished waves embellished with hair clips and a nude pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Model Emily Ratajkowski rocks an elegant up do with faux bangs with a luminous skin and a taupe smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
Actress Nicole Kidman radiates wearing a sleek top bun with loose curls, a creamy pink lip and luminous skin.

