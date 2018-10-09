Cardi B Channels Hollywood's Legendary Latina Glamour Queens in W's Art Issue

For her W cover shoot, Cardi B was photographed by the artist ­Mickalene Thomas, channeling Latina glamour queens of a bygone Hollywood era such as Maria Montez, Chelo Alonso, and Rita Moreno. Like Cardi, said Thomas, “They were all powerful women who claimed a space for themselves, in an industry that wasn’t exactly inclusionary.” In ­photographs, collage-based paintings, and domestic interiors, Thomas has drawn on art history and popular culture to explore black female ­sexuality and power. She wanted to reveal Cardi in an unexpected way. “On many ­levels, she portrays herself through a male gaze,” said Thomas “I wanted to see if she could transform herself and go beyond the prescribed notion that’s expected within an industry that wants to only perceive and present you as one dimensional.”
Cardi B wears a Rodarte gown; Intimissimi briefs; Bulgari ring; Wolford fishnets. Beauty Note: Dior Addict Lipstick in Incognito, Capture Dreamskin Fresh &amp; Perfect Cushion Foundation, 5 Coleurs Midnight Wish Eyeshadow Palette in Lucky Star.
Photograph by Mickalene Thomas; Styled by Kollin Carter.
Cardi B wears a Givenchy dress; David Webb earrings and rings; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Cardi B wears Balenciaga coat; Echo scarf; Mish New York earrings; Pomellato rings; Jimmy Choo boots. Beauty note: Keep curls loose with OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Elevated Finish Spray.

“Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”

Cardi B wears Chanel top and skirt; Mindi Mond earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

“For some reason I’m really fascinated with the Holocaust. People were so naive to believe certain things. But then we in 2018 and there’s people that believe that our problems come from a certain group of people. It just baffles my mind.”

Cardi B wears Zac Posen gown; Bulgari earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

“My baby. That’s all I give a fuck about right now. I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I’m thinking about five years from now and like, How am I going to discipline this girl?”

Cardi B wears Chanel top and skirt; Mindi Mond earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Cardi B wears Zac Posen gown; Adrienne Landau by Saulo Villela scarf; Taffin necklace; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Photograph by Mickalene Thomas; Styled by Kollin Carter. Hair by Tokyo Stylez at Chris Aaron Management; Makeup by Erika La’ Pearl for Marc Jacobs Beauty at GKG Management; Manicures by Jenny Bui at the Teknique Agency. Set design by Nicholas Des Jardins at Streeters. Produced by Blayke Kogan at Rosco Production; Production Coordinator: May Lin Le Goff at Rosco Production; Choreography: Racquel Chevremont; Photography Assistants: Athena Torri, Guillermo Cano; Digital Technician: Nick Bean; Retouching by DTouch NYC; Production Assistants: Benjamin Merker, Daniel Hanson, Ewelina Nietupska, Eric Soucy, Laszlo Meresz; Set Design Assistants: Gautum Sahi, Eddie Ballard; Fashion Assistants: Vincent Smith, Sara Taffel, Justin Tyree Clark, Kendall Cordes; Tailors: Lucy Falk and Alexander Koutny at Christy Rilling Studio.
Cardi B wears Valentino dress; Intimissimi bra and briefs; David Webb earrings; Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. ring.

