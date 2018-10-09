Cardi B wears a Rodarte gown; Intimissimi briefs; Bulgari ring; Wolford fishnets. Beauty Note: Dior Addict Lipstick in Incognito, Capture Dreamskin Fresh & Perfect Cushion Foundation, 5 Coleurs Midnight Wish Eyeshadow Palette in Lucky Star.
Watch: Go Behind the Scenes with Cardi B
Cardi B wears a Givenchy dress; David Webb earrings and rings; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Cardi B wears Balenciaga coat; Echo scarf; Mish New York earrings; Pomellato rings; Jimmy Choo boots. Beauty note: Keep curls loose with OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Elevated Finish Spray.
“Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”
Cardi B wears Chanel top and skirt; Mindi Mond earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.
“For some reason I’m really fascinated with the Holocaust. People were so naive to believe certain things. But then we in 2018 and there’s people that believe that our problems come from a certain group of people. It just baffles my mind.”
Cardi B wears Zac Posen gown; Bulgari earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.
“My baby. That’s all I give a fuck about right now. I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I’m thinking about five years from now and like, How am I going to discipline this girl?”
Cardi B wears Chanel top and skirt; Mindi Mond earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Cardi B wears Zac Posen gown; Adrienne Landau by Saulo Villela scarf; Taffin necklace; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Cardi B wears Valentino dress; Intimissimi bra and briefs; David Webb earrings; Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. ring.