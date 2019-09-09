NYFW

Carolina Herrera's Spring/Summer 2020 Show Featured Big Sleeves in Full Bloom

Carolina Herrera's Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week Show wasn't just about the typical florals this season. Courtesy of Wes Gordon's creative direction, elevated and sophisticated takes on classic patterns and prints—like big vertical stripes, plaids, and black-and-white polka dots—were also staples in the runway collection, as were voluminous, powerful sleeves and large splashes of color. The showcase was looked upon fondly by the likes of Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss, Pose's Janet Mock and Angel Bismark Curiel, as well as RENT Live co-stars Valentina and Vanessa Hudgens. See more of the colorful runway looks, here.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss at the Carolina Herrera SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Vanessa Hudgens and Valentina at the Carolina Herrera SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Janet Mock and Angel Bismark Curiel at the Carolina Herrera SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

