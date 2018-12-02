Cecilia Paredes, Sea of Roses, 2011. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, Firenze, 2018. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, Corinthians Blue, 2015. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, Eve, 2018. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, Vienna, 2016. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, Hermitage ll, 2017. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, The Secret, 2018. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.
Cecilia Paredes, The Three Graces, 2018. On view at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California through December 30, 2018.