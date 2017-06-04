View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Celebrating Lorde's Best Red Carpet Style, Which Can Best Be Described as Glam Teen Witch

In 2012, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor—better known as Lorde—stormed into the pop culture stratosphere with her hit single "Royals." Since then, the singer has gone on to become a true musical superstar, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and, less momentously, a card-carrying member of Taylor Swift's squad, all before turning 20. One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the singer's penchant for dark, witch-esque ensembles. Lorde is often seen turning to black, full-length dresses, paired with a mess of curls and goth-like dark lips. She's not afraid to turn on the glam, but instead of mermaid gowns and naked dresses, opts for a sleek suit paired with a bralette and plenty of diamonds. Recently, the singer has started working with super stylist Karla Welch, the woman behind Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde, and more, who has put her in edgy pieces by up-and-coming designers, like Adam Selman, that still stay true to the pop singer's signature stlye. Here, a look back at some of her best red carpet moments.
Credit
Lorde poses prior to performing at 98.7 FM&#39;s Penthouse Party Pad at the Historic Hollywood Tower on September 25, 2013.
Getty
1/25

Lorde poses prior to performing at 98.7 FM's Penthouse Party Pad at the Historic Hollywood Tower on September 25, 2013.

Getty
2/25

Lorde visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio in 2013.

Getty
3/25

Lorde visits at SiriusXM Studios on August 5, 2013 in New York City.

Getty
4/25

Lorde performs on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2013.

Getty
5/25

Lorde attends the Museum of Modern Art 2013 Film benefit: A Tribute To Tilda Swinton on November 5, 2013 in New York City.

Getty
6/25

Lorde arrives at the 27th Annual ARIA Awards 2013 at the Star on December 1, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Getty
7/25

Lorde attends VH1 "You Oughta Know In Concert" 2013 on November 11, 2013 at Roseland Ballroom in New York City.

Getty
8/25

Lorde poses in the press room during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014.

Getty
9/25

Lorde attends the World Premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 at Odeon Leicester Square on November 10, 2014.

Getty
10/25

orde attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015.

Getty
11/25

Lorde attends the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2015.

Getty
12/25

Lorde attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in 2015.

Getty
13/25

: Lorde attends the Delta Air Lines 2014 GRAMMY Weekend Private Reception.

Getty
14/25

Lorde poses in the press room at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014.

Getty
15/25

Lorde attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015.

Getty
16/25

r Lorde attends the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015.

Getty
17/25

Lorde attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Getty
18/25

orde, winner of the International Female Solo Artist award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2014.

Getty
19/25

St. Vincent, Lorde and Kim Gordon pose backstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Getty
20/25

Lorde attends Republic Records private post-VMA celebration at Ysabel on August 30, 2015.

Getty
21/25

Lorde attends the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 2, 2015.

Getty
22/25

Lorde attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

GETTY
23/25

Lorde arrives for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
24/25

Lorde visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on March 10, 2017.

Getty
25/25

Lorde attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee.

Keywords

LordeRed CarpetStyle Evolution