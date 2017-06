Celebrating Lorde's Best Red Carpet Style, Which Can Best Be Described as Glam Teen Witch

In 2012, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor— better known as Lorde —stormed into the pop culture stratosphere with her hit single "Royals." Since then, the singer has gone on to become a true musical superstar, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and, less momentously, a card-carrying member of Taylor Swift's squad, all before turning 20. One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the singer's penchant for dark, witch-esque ensembles. Lorde is often seen turning to black, full-length dresses, paired with a mess of curls and goth-like dark lips . She's not afraid to turn on the glam, but instead of mermaid gowns and naked dresses, opts for a sleek suit paired with a bralette and plenty of diamonds. Recently, the singer has started working with super stylist Karla Welch , the woman behind Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde, and more, who has put her in edgy pieces by up-and-coming designers, like Adam Selman, that still stay true to the pop singer's signature stlye. Here, a look back at some of her best red carpet moments.