A Brief History of Celebrities Getting Silly at Art Basel Miami

Before she moved to Mykonos, Lindsay Lohan was appreciating the art in Miami in 2013.
Pamela Anderson immersed herself in the art at Art Basel Miami in 2008.
Cardi B turned up at a Moschino party with Jeremy Scott at Art Basel Miami in December 2017.
Drake rolled around in a golf cart after his performance during Art Basel in 2017.
Iggy Pop naturally performed shirtless at an Art Basel Miami party with The Stooges in 2007.
Solange, who was spinning at an Art Basel Miami party in 2011, ran into her friend Janelle Monáe behind the DJ booth.
Adrian Grenier took to the beach to answer what could only be some important work emails under an umbrella at Art Basel Miami in 2013.
Diddy did not let an injured arm stop him from showing up to Art Basel Miami in 2011.
Lenny Kravitz opted for a pair of silver boots to wear while traipsing the beach at Art Basel Miami, instead of going barefoot, in 2013.
The first Paris Hilton Art Basel Miami appearance took place in 2006, just four years after the inaugural Miami Beach show.
Venus Williams assessed the art—while wearing a pair of fur-trimmed boots in the tropical locale—during Art Basel Miami in 2010.
Rosario Dawson and Young Paris partied together in the evening at Art Basel Miami in 2016.
Muhammad Ali gave Will Smith some bunny ears at Art Basel Miami in 2013, just two years after Smith portrayed the iconic boxer in Ali.
Before she became a Cool Mom, Slick Woods partied at Art Basel Miami in 2017 with Jeremy Scott.
Of course Beyoncé and Jay-Z have made a pilgrimage or two to Art Basel Miami. This one took place in 2008.
Pharrell performed at an Art Basel Miami party in 2010.
Faye Dunaway was very excited to pose in front of some Fernando Botero paintings at Art Basel Miami in 2008.
Before landing at the helm of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh performed a DJ set at Art Basel Miami in 2014.