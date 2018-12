A Brief History of Celebrities Getting Silly at Art Basel Miami

It's that time of year again—when the temperature dips below a certain habitable degree, and all of your favorite celebrities manage to appear in Miami for the annual Art Basel celebration. Ever since the early aughts, pop culture icons and collectors alike turn the marketplace into one huge party at night, others use the week as an opportunity to catch some rays on the beach (will we ever find out why Lenny Kravitz wore shoes while traipsing across the Miami sand?), and others really do their part to take in the sights and assess the artwork (like Venus Williams did in 2010). Now when you take a look at who shows up to Art Basel, you've got your models, your DJs, your designers-turned-DJs , and just about every influencer who can manage to fly the coop for a quick jaunt to the sandy beaches of Miami for the long weekend. Basically, if you're going to Art Basel you can't be afraid to cut loose and look a little silly while doing so. Besides, it's not really an Art Basel function until Paris Hilton , a fixture of the event since 2006, shows up to party, now is it?