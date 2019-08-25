A Brief History of Celebrities With Braces

Try as Jennifer Lawrence might, there's almost never anything relatable about celebrities. And yet, there's a good chance that your childhood does have something in common with that of Brooklyn Beckham, Ivanka Trump, Lila Grace Moss, as well as both Prince William and Price Harry—none of whom fame spared from the tween rite of passage known as having braces. In fact, a surprising number of adult celebs have experienced it, too: Rather than go the route of Khloé Kardashian, who was 28 when she got Invisalign, Tom Cruise was 40 when he decided to straighten things out. And that's relatively early compared to Faye Dunaway, who was 61, and Donald Glover, who was 59. (Faith Hill even used the second set she got at 45 to serve up a reminder: "Kids, wear your retainer!") Kirsten Dunst, on the other hand, managed to be spared until she was in her mid-thirties, when she landed the starring role of Krystal Gill in On Being a God in Central Florida. See who else's ranks she joins when the show premieres on Sunday, here.
Faye Dunaway with braces
Faye Dunaway, age 61, at screening of the The Pianist during the 55th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2002.

Prince William, age 14, at the Royal Tournament at Earls Court in London, England, July 1996.

Gwen Stefani, age 30, at the opening gala of the 57th Street Christian Dior boutique in New York City, December 1999.

Cristiano Ronaldo, age 19, at the Barclays Premiership match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, England, September 2004.

Emma Watson, age 15, at the London premiere of The Wedding Crashers in London, England, July 2005.

Ivanka Trump, age 12, and her mother Ivana Trump at the Ghost Tanya Sarne show during New York Fashion Week in New York City, April 1994.

Tom Cruise, age 40, at the London premiere of Minority Report in London, England, June 2002.

Angelina Jolie, age 12, and her father Jon Voight at the 60th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, April 1988.

Dakota Fanning, age nine, showing off her reverse pull head gear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, October 2005.

Faith Hill, age 45, at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2013.

Brooklyn Beckham, age 13, at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, England, June 2013.

Kendall Jenner, age 13, with her first set of braces at a benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation in Los Angeles, California, June 2008.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon, age 13, at the New York premiere of Nine in New York City, December 2009.

