A Brief History of Celebrities With Braces

Try as Jennifer Lawrence might, there's almost never anything relatable about celebrities. And yet, there's a good chance that your childhood does have something in common with that of Brooklyn Beckham, Ivanka Trump, Lila Grace Moss, as well as both Prince William and Price Harry—none of whom fame spared from the tween rite of passage known as having braces. In fact, a surprising number of adult celebs have experienced it, too: Rather than go the route of Khloé Kardashian, who was 28 when she got Invisalign, Tom Cruise was 40 when he decided to straighten things out. And that's relatively early compared to Faye Dunaway, who was 61, and Donald Glover, who was 59. (Faith Hill even used the second set she got at 45 to serve up a reminder: "Kids, wear your retainer!") Kirsten Dunst, on the other hand, managed to be spared until she was in her mid-thirties, when she landed the starring role of Krystal Gill in On Being a God in Central Florida . See who else's ranks she joins when the show premieres on Sunday, here.