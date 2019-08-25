A Brief History of Celebrities With Braces

Faye Dunaway, age 61, at screening of the The Pianist during the 55th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2002.
Prince William, age 14, at the Royal Tournament at Earls Court in London, England, July 1996.
Gwen Stefani, age 30, at the opening gala of the 57th Street Christian Dior boutique in New York City, December 1999.
Cristiano Ronaldo, age 19, at the Barclays Premiership match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, England, September 2004.
Emma Watson, age 15, at the London premiere of The Wedding Crashers in London, England, July 2005.
Ivanka Trump, age 12, and her mother Ivana Trump at the Ghost Tanya Sarne show during New York Fashion Week in New York City, April 1994.
Tom Cruise, age 40, at the London premiere of Minority Report in London, England, June 2002.
Angelina Jolie, age 12, and her father Jon Voight at the 60th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, April 1988.
Dakota Fanning, age nine, showing off her reverse pull head gear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, October 2005.
Faith Hill, age 45, at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2013.
Brooklyn Beckham, age 13, at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, England, June 2013.
Kendall Jenner, age 13, with her first set of braces at a benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation in Los Angeles, California, June 2008.
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon, age 13, at the New York premiere of Nine in New York City, December 2009.