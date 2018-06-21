Astrology

Step Aside for Celebrity Cancers Selena Gomez, Lindsay Lohan, and Lana Del Rey

As we celebrate the first official day of summer, we've officially entered Cancer season, which means that after a spring spent being a worrywart, and in the midst of a month of gearing up by bringing out their extroverted side, things are about to get a lot sunnier for those born at the beginning of the summer heat. Of course, it's pretty much always Meryl Streep's season, but that definitely bodes well for the sentimental, emotionally intuitive others born between June 21st and July 23rd, including celebrities like Selena Gomez and Lindsay Lohan, whose respective pests—Justin Bieber and Stefano Gabbana for Gomez, and Paris Hilton and a certain Mykonos resort for LiLo—will hopefully soon become a bit easier to deal with. (To be fair, she may in fact fall just on the cusp of being a Gemini, but we'd like to think that we'll also soon be seeing a bit more of Lana Del Rey.) See who else is set to become one of the first stars of summer, including newcomers like Riverdale's Camila Mendes, by revisiting their best portraits in W over the years, here.
Selena Gomez, born July 22nd, photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2016.
Steven Klein
CRAIG MCDEAN
Margot Robbie, born July 2nd, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, November 2017.

Sutton Jacob
Lana Del Rey, born June 21st, photographed by Jacob Sutton for W Magazine, January 2012.

Thompson Michael
Meryl Streep, born June 22nd, photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, May 2006.

TELLER JUERGEN
Will Ferrell, born July 16th, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Gearon Tierney
Tobey Maguire, born June 27th, photographed by Tierney Gearon for W magazine, February 2007.

Lindsay Lohan, born July 2nd, photographed by Brigitte Lacombe for W Magazine, January 2018.

Camila Mendes, born June 29th, photographed by Heather Hazzan for W Magazine, June 2018.

CRAIG MCDEAN
Joel Edgerton, born June 23rd, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Sierra Santiago and Mauricio
Diane Kruger, born July 15th, photographed by Santiago and Mauricio for W Magazine, October 2012.

VANINA SORRENTI
Liv Tyler, born July 1st, photographed by Vanina Sorrenti for W Magazine, August 2016.

Sian Kennedy
Grace Topher, born July 12th, photographed by Sian Kennedy for W Magazine, January 2005.

SLIJPER DAVID
Olivia Munn, born July 3rd, photographed by David Slijper for W Magazine, September 2014.

JUERGEN TELLER
Tom Hanks, born July 9th, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Best Performances 2018.

ALAS MERT AND PIGGOTT MARCUS
Eva Green, born July 6th, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, August 2016.

