Step Aside for Celebrity Cancers Selena Gomez, Lindsay Lohan, and Lana Del Rey

As we celebrate the first official day of summer, we've officially entered Cancer season, which means that after a spring spent being a worrywart , and in the midst of a month of gearing up by bringing out their extroverted side, things are about to get a lot sunnier for those born at the beginning of the summer heat. Of course, it's pretty much always Meryl Streep 's season, but that definitely bodes well for the sentimental, emotionally intuitive others born between June 21st and July 23rd, including celebrities like Selena Gomez and Lindsay Lohan , whose respective pests—Justin Bieber and Stefano Gabbana for Gomez, and Paris Hilton and a certain Mykonos resort for LiLo—will hopefully soon become a bit easier to deal with. (To be fair, she may in fact fall just on the cusp of being a Gemini , but we'd like to think that we'll also soon be seeing a bit more of Lana Del Rey.) See who else is set to become one of the first stars of summer, including newcomers like Riverdale's Camila Mendes , by revisiting their best portraits in W over the years, here.