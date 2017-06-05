CFDA Awards 2017: See What Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and More Wore on the Red Carpet

Gigi Hadid wears The Row to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Bella Hadid wears Off-White by Virgil Abloh to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union wears Rodarte to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Actresses Chloe Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Hari Nef, and Rowan Blanchard wear Coach to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra wears Michael Kors Collection to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Diane Kruger poses with Monse's Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Gloria Steinem in Michael Kors Collection and Kathy Najimy in Christian Siriano at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards in Gabriela Hearst at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Mandy Moore in Kate Spade at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Imaan Hammam in Adam Selman at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Brit Marling in Sies Marjan at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Haim in Diane von Furstenberg at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Karlie Kloss in Diane von Furstenberg at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Heidi Klum in Zac Posen at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Designer Heron Preston at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Model Elsa Hosk wears a Philosophy dress and Valentino heels at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Di Mondo at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Olivia Munn wears Tanya Taylor at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Peet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Model Zhenya Katava and designer Nicole Miller at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Lily Aldridge at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Ellie Kemper in Kate Spade at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Lela Rose at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Jaimie Alexander at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Fashion designer Sander Lak and actress Brit Marling at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Model Jac Jagaciak and fashion designer Kobi Halperin at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Fashion designer Zac Posen at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Model Anna Cleveland in Yigal Azrouel at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Brad Goreski in Marc Jacobs at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Ana Lerario and designer Robert Geller at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Vogue editor Hamish Bowles at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Olivia Palermo at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Eva Chen at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
CFDA President and CEO Steven Kolb at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Linda Fargo and Ken Downing at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Sara Sampaio at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Actress Rowan Blanchard in Coach at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane in Coach at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Public School Designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Model Kasia Struss in Monse at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Karen Elson and Sarah Sophie Flicker at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Hari Nef in Coach at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Designer Tory Burch and model Constance Jablonski at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Actress Ashley Benson in Kate Spade at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Actress Diane Kruger in Monse at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Erin Wasson in Monse at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Matt Bomer at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.