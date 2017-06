CFDA Awards 2017: See What Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and More Wore on the Red Carpet

If the Met Gala is the Oscars of fashion, then the CFDA awards are equivalent to the Screen Actors Guild in the sense that the evening is a celebration of fashion, by fashion. Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the work of both emerging designers and industry legends are celebrated by their peers at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This year's nominees include many exciting new names like Raf Simons , who got two nods for his first season at Calvin Klein, as well as mainstays like Marc Jacobs and Thom Browne. It was also perhaps the most international year yet, with nominations for Stuart Vevers of Coach, Tim Coppens, Robert Geller, and Sies Marjan. See all the looks, here.