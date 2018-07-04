Eye Candy

Why the South Is Still America's Richest Soil for Art

There's a reason why artists, novelists, filmmakers, and more continue to gravitate toward the American South—especially if they were born there to begin with. The photographer Chadwick Tyler, who has done fashion work for the likes of Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs, knows well the atmospheric, cinematic value of his native Florida—just think of the steamy heat permeating films like Moonlight, The Paperboy, and Sun Don't Shine—and in 2013 he embarked on a photo series of the South and its people called God's People. This particular set seen here Tyler shot in Plant City, Florida, where he was born and which is probably better known as the winter strawberry capital of the world. On this July 4th, see America the way Tyler sees it, here.
God's People, a photography series by artist, Chadwick Tyler (2013-2018). Images taken at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City Florida.

