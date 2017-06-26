Blonde Ambition

Charlize Theron Toughens Up for W's August 2017 Cover, and Atomic Blonde

In July's action thriller Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron is Lorraine Broughton, an undercover MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin in 1989, five days before the Wall falls. As Lorraine, Theron is an exhilarating mix of icy beauty, alluring mystery, in-your-face sexuality, and fierce, fearless fighting skills. “I didn’t just want to play a girly spy who depends on her flirty ways,” Theron said at the W August issue photo shoot, for which Edward Enninful and photographer Alasdair McLellan channeled the late-1980s, gritty punk-meets-glam mood of the film.
Charlize Theron - August 2017 Cover
Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful
Charlize Theron, who stars in the upcoming Atomic Blonde action thriller, is the star of W's August issue.

Charlize Theron, who stars in the upcoming Atomic Blonde action thriller, wears a Paco Rabanne top and skirt.

Charlize Theron, who stars in the upcoming Atomic Blonde action thriller, wears a Proenza Schouler dress; Jimmy Choo sandals. Beauty note: For a velvety touch, try Dior J’Adore Beautifying Body Crème.

Charlize Theron, who stars in the upcoming Atomic Blonde action thriller, wears a Dior blazer.

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Enzo Angileri at Cloutier Remix; Makeup by Francesca Tolot for Dior at Cloutier Remix; manicure by Ashlie Johnson for chanel at the Wall Group; Set Design by Colin Donahue for Owl and the Elephant; Production by Joy Asbury Productions; retouching by output; photography assistants: Lex Kembery, Matthew Healy, Simon Mackinlay, angel ramos; fashion assistants: Dena Giannini, Devon Head.
Charlize Theron, who stars in the upcoming Atomic Blonde action thriller, wears a Tom Ford blazer, shorts, scarf, tights, and shoes; Cosabella bodysuit; La Perla bra.