Charlize Theron Toughens Up for W's August 2017 Cover, and Atomic Blonde

In July's action thriller Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron is Lorraine Broughton, an undercover MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin in 1989, five days before the Wall falls. As Lorraine, Theron is an exhilarating mix of icy beauty, alluring mystery, in-your-face sexuality, and fierce, fearless fighting skills. “I didn’t just want to play a girly spy who depends on her flirty ways,” Theron said at the W August issue photo shoot, for which Edward Enninful and photographer Alasdair McLellan channeled the late-1980s, gritty punk-meets-glam mood of the film.