Charlize Theron, Dior Darling, Is All About Edgy Glamour on the Red Carpet

Charlize Theron in Givenchy at the 24th annual American Cinematheque awards in Beverly Hills, California, March 2010. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Charlize Theron in a Balenciaga blazer with Alexander McQueen clutch and Stella McCartney heels at the launch party for Rage in Los Angeles, California, September 2011. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Alexander McQueen at W magazine's Golden Globes party in Los Angeles, California, January 2012. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the world premiere of Prometheus in London, England, May 2012. Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Stella McCartney at the 5th annual Variety Power of Women party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2013. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Givenchy at the Help Haiti Home gala in Beverly Hills, California, January 2014. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the 86th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 2014. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the Christian Dior Fall 2014 couture presentation in Paris, France, July 2014. Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2015. Photo by Daniele Venturelli.
Charlize Theron in Cushnie et Ochs at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California, May 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the premier of Mad Max: Fury Road in Los Angeles, California, May 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Valentino at a photocall for Mad Max: Fury Road at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Givenchy at Life Ball 2015 in Vienna, Austria, May 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Tom Ford in Hong Kong, China, October 2015. Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in custom Dior at the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2016. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Charlize Theron in Altuzarra in Milan, March 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in a Stella McCartney blouse and The Reformation skirt at a photocall for The Huntsman: Winter's War in Hamburg, Germany, March 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in a Saint Laurent blouse, Chloé skirt, and Alexandre Vauthier heels at a photocall for The Huntsman: Winter's War in Milan, Italy, March 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the Asia premiere of The Huntsman: Winter's War in Singapore, April 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the premiere of The Huntsman: Winter's War in Westwood, California, April 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Givenchy at the photocall for The Last Face at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior couture at the premiere of The Last Face during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior couture at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the premiere of Fast & Furious 8 in Paris, April 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Gucci at the premiere of Fast & Furious 8 in Madrid, April 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior couture at the Berlin premiere of Fast & Furious 8 in Berlin, April 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Saint Laurent at the amfAR Hong Kong Gala in Hong Kong, May 2017.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the 70th anniversary celebration during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Prada with Chopard jewelry at the Chopard Trophy during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Charlize Theron in Dior at the cruise 2018 Dior show in Calabasas, California, May 2017. Photo by Getty Images.