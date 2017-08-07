Dior Darling Charlize Theron Is All About Edgy Glamour on the Red Carpet

Ever since Charlize Theron entered the scene in 1996, she’s been completely unstoppable on the red carpet. As the longtime face of Dior’s fragrance J’adore Dior, she has regularly called on the label to outfit her for some of her more glamorous outings, relying on designs from the Raf Simons days through Maria Grazia Chiuri’s current tenure, though her close relationship with John Galliano resulted in some of her most memorable moments with the brand. An apparent fan of old-school silhouettes with an edgy, contemporary upgrade, Theron has become known for commanding the red carpet, specifically at Cannes. From a canary-yellow gown for the 2015 premiere of Mad Max to a daring tuxedo for 2016’s premiere of The Last Face, the actress has had many memorable moments in the south of France. In honor of the actress’ 48th birthday, we’re looking back at her best looks over the years, so get ready to see a whole lot of Dior and some envy-inducing gowns.

2023: Fast X Premiere Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Theron posed in front of the Colosseum in a Dior spring 2023 haute couture mesh dress over shorts and a bralette. She completed the look with a leather beret and black pumps.

2022: The School for Good and Evil Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A brunette Theron whore a sheer blouse tucked into a black silk taffeta skirt with fishnet tights and lace, knee-high boots from Dior’s resort 2023 collection to the premiere of her Netflix film.

2020: Academy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theron kept it simple for the Oscars in 2020, wearing a Dior dress with a structured bodice and high slit.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She then changed into a much more dramatic look for the after party, arriving in a gold fringe, one-shoulder number from the Dior spring 2020 couture collection.

2019: Bombshell Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron had this Dior fall 2019 haute couture dress shortened for the 2019 premiere of her film, Bombshell.

2019: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images While the front of this blue, custom Dior dress was pretty simple, the actress turned around to show off a complete open back on the Oscars red carpet.

2018: Tully Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron wore a black pleated Dior fall 2018 dress covered in butterfly motifs to the premiere of her film, Tully, in 2018.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The actress celebrated Cannes Film Festival’s 70th anniversary in a lace and tulle Dior couture dress.

2017: The Fate of the Furious Premiere Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron made quite the statement in this sheer, embellished Dior fall 2017 dress with knee-high boots and loads of necklaces at The Fate of the Furious Premiere in 2017.

2017: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a gold Dior spring 2017 dress with a pleated skirt and low neckline to the Oscars in 2017.

2016: Cannes Film Festival, The Last Face Premiere Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron mixed things up and opted for a suit at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, though she did stay consistent in her designers, as the look was, of course, Dior.

2016: The Huntsman: Winter's War Premiere Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage If you look closely, you will see little insect embellishments climbing up the shoulder of Theron’s Dior spring 2016 couture dress.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Once again, the actress wore Dior to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, opting for a red hot dress with a dramaticly low-cut neckline.

2015: Cannes Film Festival, Mad Max: Fury Road Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Theron looked gorgeous in a bright yellow Dior couture dress with a corseted bodice and long train that trailed behind her on the Cannes red carpet.

2015: Dark Places Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The star showed off a shimmering, black knee-length Dior dress at the premiere for Dark Places in 2015.

2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2014 Met Gala, Theron topped her black and white Dior couture dress with a black blazer.

2014: Academy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron wore a black Dior dress with a dramatic neckline and tulle skirt to the Oscars in 2014.

2013: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images A year earlier, she attended the awards in a white Dior dress with an embroidered peplum.

2012: Prometheus Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theron wore a sparkling, midnight blue Dior couture mini dress to the premiere of her film, Prometheus, in 2012.

2012: Snow White and The Huntsman Premiere Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman called for a sheer Dior spring 2012 couture gown with a gathered halter neckline.

2012: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The actress glowed in a diamond-accented blush dress by Dior couture, which she accessorized with a glam, embellished headband.

2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron mixed things up a bit for the 2011 Oscar after party and wore an Atelier Versace, one-shoulder gown with a embellished, gathered waist.

2010: Academy Awards Bob Riha Jr/Archive Photos/Getty Images Theron wore a lilac Dior couture gown with rosette details on the bust to the Oscars in 2010.

2008: Venice Film Festival, The Burning Plain Premiere Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Wearing an Atelier Versace gown that resembled a silver stained glass window, Theron attended the premiere of The Burning Plain at the Venice Film Festival.

2006: Venice Film Festival, In The Valley Of Elah Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Theron wore a Versace dress featuring a drop-waist and layered tulle skirt to the premiere of The Valley of Elah at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.

2006: “Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” Met Gala Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress wore a dramatic, burgundy Dior by John Galliano gown while attending the Met Gala on the arm of the designer.

2006: Academy Awards Brian VanderBrug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images While Theron may not have won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2006, she did get on all the best dressed lists thanks to this forest green Dior by John Galliano gown.

2005: Emmy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Theron embraced a flapper style in a beaded Chanel mini dress at the 2005 Emmy Awards.

2005: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a blue Dior by John Galliano gown with a ruffled-covered skirt, Theron attended the Oscars in 2005.

2005: Screen Actors Guild Awards Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images Theron’s black Dior dress at the 2005 SAG Awards was all about the beaded details on the back.

2004: Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actress wore a sea foam green, satin Dior dress on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2004.

2004: “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” Met Gala Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Theron accessorized her black Dior gown with a fur stole and dramatic choker necklace at the 2004 Met Gala.

2004: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Theron took home the Oscar for Best Actress in 2004 while wearing a gold, embellished Gucci gown.

2003: The Italian Job Premiere Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a beaded Douglas Hannant gown to the premiere of The Italian Job in 2003.

2001: Golden Globe Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Theron took a bit of a risk at the 2001 Golden Globes, attending the awards in a black dress feauring a dramatically low neckline and side cutouts.

2000: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Theron wore an orange Vera Wang dress with a completely open back to the Oscars in 2000.

2000: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The actress attended the SAG Awards in a red slip dress covered in floral embroidered along with a matching shawl.

2000: Reindeer Games Premiere Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Theron embraced a bit of shine for the 2000 premiere of Reindeer Games with a silver, one-shoulder dress, black sandals, and bangs.

1999: “Rock Style” Met Gala Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images An actress’ first Met Gala is a pretty big deal, and Theron celebrated the occasion in a simple silver dress with a sheer purple shawl.

1998: Mighty Joe Young Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Theron attended the premiere of her film, Mighty Joe Young, in a red set while on the arm of her then-boyfriend, singer Stephan Jenkins.

1998: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress attended her first Vanity Fair Oscar party in a velvet silver dress and cropped hair.

1997: The Devil’s Advocate Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Theron looked red hot in a bandage style dress with a low neckline.

1996: That Thing You Do! Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress rarely wears patterns these days, but back in 1996, she attended the premier of her film in a sparkly pink and orange chevron dress with a low neck and keyhole cutout.

1996: 2 Days In The Valley Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At one of her first red carpet appearances, the newcomer opted to wear a black, lingerie-inspired slip dress with white lace trim on the neckline.