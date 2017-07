Roll your eyes as you may, but when it comes to the notion of French girl style, you cannot deny the inherent coolness of Charlotte Gainsbourg . It is, after all, in her blood. The daughter of English actress Jane Birkin and French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, Gainsbourg grew up with some very stylish shoes to file—a task she's pulled off with aplomb. Since breaking out herself in 1986 with the French film L'effrontée, for which she won a César Award for "Most Promising Actress," Gainsbourg has been a mainstay on the red carpet, consistently turning up in effortlessly chic ensembles everywhere from the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival. As a muse to designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Anthony Vaccarello , Gainsbourg has no shortage of the latest fashions, often favoring edgy miniskirts leather, and ankle boots. Here, in honor of her birthday, a look at some of her best red carpet moments.