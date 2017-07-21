Style Evolution

Charlotte Gainsbourg Is a Master of Modern Day French Girl Style

Roll your eyes as you may, but when it comes to the notion of French girl style, you cannot deny the inherent coolness of Charlotte Gainsbourg. It is, after all, in her blood. The daughter of English actress Jane Birkin and French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, Gainsbourg grew up with some very stylish shoes to file—a task she's pulled off with aplomb. Since breaking out herself in 1986 with the French film L'effrontée, for which she won a César Award for "Most Promising Actress," Gainsbourg has been a mainstay on the red carpet, consistently turning up in effortlessly chic ensembles everywhere from the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival. As a muse to designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Anthony Vaccarello, Gainsbourg has no shortage of the latest fashions, often favoring edgy miniskirts leather, and ankle boots. Here, in honor of her birthday, a look at some of her best red carpet moments.
Cesar Film Awards 2009 - Arrivals
Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at the Cesar Film Awards 2009 at the Theatre du Chatelet on February 27, 2009 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, winner of the Best Actress Award for the movie 'Antichrist', attends the Palm d'Or Award Ceremony Photocall at the Palais De Festivals during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2009 in Cannes, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends 'The Tree' Premiere held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual International Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2010 in Cannes, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 35th Cesar Film Awards at Theatre du Chatelet on February 27, 2010 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 8, 2010 in New York City.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Closing Ceremony during day ten of the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 18, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the premiere of Melancholia during the 49th annual New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 3, 2011 in New York City.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the "Les Adieux De La Reine" Premiere during day one of the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 9, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Cesar Film Awards 2013 at Theatre du Chatelet on February 22, 2013 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the premiere of Samba at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the '3 Coeurs' - Premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2014 in Venice, Italy.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 62nd San Sebastian International Film Festival closing ceremony at the Kursaal Palace on September 27, 2014 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the "Samba" premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on October 1, 2014 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends Louis Vuitton Monogram celebration at Museum of Modern Art on November 7, 2014 in New York City.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 'Every Thing Will Be Fine' premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palace on February 10, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at Louis Vuitton "Series 2" The Exhibition on February 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 5, 2014 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the "Nymphomaniac: Volume I" New York screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 13, 2014 in New York City.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's' 'Independence Day: Resurgence' at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 'Everything Will Be Fine' Paris Premiere at Cinema Gaumont Capucine on April 14, 2015 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the "Incompresa" photocall during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2014 in Cannes, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Norman" hosted by The Cinema Society with NARS & AVION at the Whitby Hotel on April 12, 2017 in New York City.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on February 28, 2017 in Paris, France.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Women in Motion Awards Dinner at the 70th Cannes Film Festival at Place de la Castre on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Charlotte GainsbourgFrenchNicolas GhesquiereFrench GirlStyle Evolution