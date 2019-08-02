Shopping

From Cruelty-Free Perfume to the Perfect Summer Lip, the 20 Best Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Vegan

For some, the phrase “vegan beauty” still conjures the aroma of patchouli oil from Whole Foods. However, chic, cruelty-free makeup is showing up in more places than you might think, with companies like Credo making clean makeup more accessible than ever. Still, it can take a little digging to find truly vegan products. While many larger beauty conglomerates are required to test on animals in order to sell in mainland China, popular perfumer Le Labo offers vegan formulas and Hourglass has pledged to switch over their entire collection by 2020. And Rihanna fans can also rest easy: Fenty favorite Pro-Filter’s ingredient list is vegan safe. Not to mention the fact that cult-favorite brands like Aesop, Milk Makeup, and even goop by Juice Beauty boast completely vegan lines free of beeswax, lanolin, and carmine—proving that luxury and ethics truly can go hand in hand. Whether you’re new to animal-friendly beauty or a vegan veteran, check out the very best products to fill your makeup bag, here. Note: Every brand on this list is cruelty-free. An asterisk is used to denote brands whose products are all confirmed vegan. Learn the difference, here.
Herbivore*
Herbivore*

It’s all in the name: Herbivore is plant-based skincare. Try the Coco Rose Lip Conditioner, which substitutes non-GMO soy wax for beeswax.

Buy Now: Herbivore Coco Rose Lip Conditioner, $22, herbivore.com

Milk Makeup*

Milk Makeup’s Kush Mascara has made numerous “best of” lists, but the entire brand is also 100% vegan, paraben-free and Leaping Bunny certified.

Buy Now: Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara, $24, milkmakeup.com

Aesop*

None of Aesop’s products contain animal by-products. Bathtime just got a whole lot better again thanks to their geranium leaf body scrub.

Buy Now: Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $37, aesop.com

Juice Beauty

In addition to their skincare offerings, Juice Beauty provides plenty of organic, vegan makeup options, so you can still get the perfect cat-eye.

Buy Now: Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Liquid Line & Define, $24, credobeauty.com

goop by Juice Beauty*

Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-end offshoot of the popular brand is totally vegan. The Exfoliating Instant Facial is a particular favorite.

Buy Now: goop Exfoliating Instant Facial, $125, shop.goop.com

Róen*

Get the perfect smokey eye with a sleek shadow quad from this clean beauty brand launched by Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid's makeup artist. Their eye brushes are also made from vegan synthetic fibers.

Buy Now: RÒEN 52° Eyeshadow Palette, $42, roenbeauty.com

Cover FX*

Another 100% vegan brand, Cover FX enhancer drops lets you customize any foundation for a lit from within glow.

Buy Now: Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, $42, coverfx.com

Briogeo

Beat brittle summer hair with this plant-based leave-in conditioner infused with coconut, rosehip and argan oils.

Buy Now: Briogeo rosarco milk leave-in conditioning spray, $20, briogeohair.com

Youth to the People*

Another vegan brand with a cult following, YTTP’s Superfood Cleanser is packed with antioxidant-rich spinach, kale, and green tea.

Buy Now: Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser, $37, youthtothepeople.com

lilah b.*

Italians brand lilah b.’s buildable vegan lip and cheek duo comes in infinite shades.

Buy Now: lilah b. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek, $46, lilahbeauty.com

Mara*

It’s never too early to start using retinol from this vegan product formulated with primrose and green tea—just remember to put on sunscreen, retinol can cause photosensitivity.

Buy Now: Mara Evening Algae Retinol Oil, $120, credobeauty.com

Corpus*

Ditch the drugstore deodorant for this naturally derived, vegan option that smells like bergamot, orange blossom, and cardamom—not to mention actually works.

Buy Now: Corpus No Green Deodorant, $22, corpusnaturals.com

Clean Beauty*

Regrettably, a lot of contemporary perfumes are tested on animals or made with animal by-products, however, this line is vegan, eco-conscious and non-toxic. Their Citron Fig perfume is perfect for summer.

Buy Now: Clean Reserve Citron Fig, $98, cleanbeauty.com.

Chantecaille

A bold, fiery red, free of carmine.

Buy Now: Chantecaille Lip Stick, $38, chantecaille.com

Ranavat Botanics

USDA organic and Leaping Bunny certified and made with only three ingredients, Ranavat’s Mighty Majesty Oil can be used on hair, body and in the bath.

Buy Now: Ranavat Botanics Mighty Majesty Huile Extrodinare, $55, ranavatbotanics.com.

Rahua*

The mango and passion fruit extracts in this vegan brand’s shampoo leave hair smelling phenomenal, not to mention soft and hydrated.

Buy Now: Rahua Hydration Shampoo, $34, rahua.com.

Aether Beauty*

This colorful vegan palette will help you get the watercolor-inspired eye of your dreams.

Buy Now: Aether Beauty Summer Solstice Palette, $58, aetherbeautyco.com

Supergoop!

With the exception of a few select products—which contain beeswax and honey—all of Supergoop’s sunscreens are vegan and cruelty-free, taking the guesswork out of sun protection this summer.

Buy Now: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, $32, supergoop.com

tenoverten*

Vegan nail polish can be difficult to find, but this NYC-based brand is 8-free on top of being vegan and cruelty-free.

Buy Now: tenoverten nail polish, $12, tenoverten.com.

Maison Louis Marie*

This vegan french perfume brand offers a variety of scents, but this lush perfume oil with jasmine, tuberose, and sandalwood stands out.

Buy Now: Maison Louis Marie Kandilli Perfume Oil, $57, maisonlouismarie.com.

