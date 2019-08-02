It’s all in the name: Herbivore is plant-based skincare. Try the Coco Rose Lip Conditioner, which substitutes non-GMO soy wax for beeswax.
Buy Now: Herbivore Coco Rose Lip Conditioner, $22, herbivore.com
Milk Makeup’s Kush Mascara has made numerous “best of” lists, but the entire brand is also 100% vegan, paraben-free and Leaping Bunny certified.
Buy Now: Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara, $24, milkmakeup.com
None of Aesop’s products contain animal by-products. Bathtime just got a whole lot better again thanks to their geranium leaf body scrub.
Buy Now: Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $37, aesop.com
In addition to their skincare offerings, Juice Beauty provides plenty of organic, vegan makeup options, so you can still get the perfect cat-eye.
Buy Now: Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Liquid Line & Define, $24, credobeauty.com
Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-end offshoot of the popular brand is totally vegan. The Exfoliating Instant Facial is a particular favorite.
Buy Now: goop Exfoliating Instant Facial, $125, shop.goop.com
Get the perfect smokey eye with a sleek shadow quad from this clean beauty brand launched by Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid's makeup artist. Their eye brushes are also made from vegan synthetic fibers.
Buy Now: RÒEN 52° Eyeshadow Palette, $42, roenbeauty.com
Another 100% vegan brand, Cover FX enhancer drops lets you customize any foundation for a lit from within glow.
Buy Now: Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, $42, coverfx.com
Beat brittle summer hair with this plant-based leave-in conditioner infused with coconut, rosehip and argan oils.
Buy Now: Briogeo rosarco milk leave-in conditioning spray, $20, briogeohair.com
Another vegan brand with a cult following, YTTP’s Superfood Cleanser is packed with antioxidant-rich spinach, kale, and green tea.
Buy Now: Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser, $37, youthtothepeople.com
Italians brand lilah b.’s buildable vegan lip and cheek duo comes in infinite shades.
Buy Now: lilah b. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek, $46, lilahbeauty.com
It’s never too early to start using retinol from this vegan product formulated with primrose and green tea—just remember to put on sunscreen, retinol can cause photosensitivity.
Buy Now: Mara Evening Algae Retinol Oil, $120, credobeauty.com
Ditch the drugstore deodorant for this naturally derived, vegan option that smells like bergamot, orange blossom, and cardamom—not to mention actually works.
Buy Now: Corpus No Green Deodorant, $22, corpusnaturals.com
Regrettably, a lot of contemporary perfumes are tested on animals or made with animal by-products, however, this line is vegan, eco-conscious and non-toxic. Their Citron Fig perfume is perfect for summer.
Buy Now: Clean Reserve Citron Fig, $98, cleanbeauty.com.
A bold, fiery red, free of carmine.
Buy Now: Chantecaille Lip Stick, $38, chantecaille.com
USDA organic and Leaping Bunny certified and made with only three ingredients, Ranavat’s Mighty Majesty Oil can be used on hair, body and in the bath.
Buy Now: Ranavat Botanics Mighty Majesty Huile Extrodinare, $55, ranavatbotanics.com.
The mango and passion fruit extracts in this vegan brand’s shampoo leave hair smelling phenomenal, not to mention soft and hydrated.
Buy Now: Rahua Hydration Shampoo, $34, rahua.com.
This colorful vegan palette will help you get the watercolor-inspired eye of your dreams.
Buy Now: Aether Beauty Summer Solstice Palette, $58, aetherbeautyco.com
With the exception of a few select products—which contain beeswax and honey—all of Supergoop’s sunscreens are vegan and cruelty-free, taking the guesswork out of sun protection this summer.
Buy Now: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, $32, supergoop.com
Vegan nail polish can be difficult to find, but this NYC-based brand is 8-free on top of being vegan and cruelty-free.
Buy Now: tenoverten nail polish, $12, tenoverten.com.
This vegan french perfume brand offers a variety of scents, but this lush perfume oil with jasmine, tuberose, and sandalwood stands out.
Buy Now: Maison Louis Marie Kandilli Perfume Oil, $57, maisonlouismarie.com.