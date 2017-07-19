Enjoy

12 Photos of Chris Hemsworth and His Glorious Superhero Physique

Chris Hemsworth has always had an enviable physique. When he first made his debut in Star Trek, the 6'3'' actor was toned, yet sleek. When he took on the title role in Thor, however, Hemsworth had to bulk up. The actor focused on weightlifting, but ultimately that proved problematic. "I was, I think, probably a little bigger the first time around, but I felt very stiff and sort of uncomfortable," he told W. Now, after adding yoga and more cardio into his routine, Hemsworth feels much better. "I feel much more, like it’s useful kind of muscle, functional kind of movement and training." Want proof? Here's a look at Hemsworth chiseled abs and bulging biceps through the years.
&quot;Star Trek&quot; Los Angeles Premiere
A young Chris Hemsworth attends the Star Trek Los Angeles premiere in 2009, wearing a slim fitting suit .

While out in Santa Monica with wife Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth shows off his toned biceps in a casual tee.

At the photocall for Thor in Madrid in 2011, Hemsworth wore his blonde locks combed over with a fitted navy button-up.

Rocking bleach blonde tips and chiseled abs, Hemsworth takes a trip to the beach for a quick surf.

Arriving at the taping of the Late Show With David Letterman in 2012, Hemsworth paired his blonde man bun with a fitted leather jacket.

Hemsworth showed off his toned arms while walking the streets of London.

While vacationing in Sydney, Australia, Hemsworth shows off his poolside toned abs wearing his hair in a sleek bun.

At Byron Bay in Australia, Hemsworth was spotted out surfing rocked his toned physique.

While out in Los Angeles, the Thor actor wore a sleeveless shirt that showed off his ripped biceps.

While hosting Saturday Night Live in 2015, Hemsworth shows off his toned abs during the sketch.

Hemsworth paired his toned physique with a baseball cap and sunglasses while out surfing in Australia.

Rocking tousled waves with his toned biceps and chiseled abs, Hemsworth looked relaxed at Byron Bay in Australia.

