London Fashion Week

Christopher Kane Spring 2020 Journeyed From Earth To Space and Back Again

Christopher Kane's Spring 2020 runway collection took us on a trip through the galaxy, from earth to outer space and all the way back again. It's all part of a little something the label calls "Ecosexual," in which ecological nature prints meet PVC materials, cosmic designs meet tulle, foil meet feathers. A convergence of science, nature, space, and plastic give way to a collection reminiscent of a moment where a fashion designer might have been the substitute teacher in your freshman year biology class. Go backstage to see the neon-filled ecosexual collection before the models hit the runway, here.
Backstage at the Christopher Kane SS20 show
Backstage at the Christopher Kane SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Christopher KaneLondon Fashion Week