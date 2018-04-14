Coachella 2018: See All of the Crop Tops and Neon that Everyone Wore at the Annual Music Festival

It's easy to go wrong when it comes to Coachella style. For some reason, attendees seem to feel as if the annual music festival is an acceptable opportunity for wearing things they never would otherwise (oh, and cultural appropriation). But the best of Coachella style is all about looking playful and chic. Here, an exploration of what the crowd wore at Coachella 2018--from monochromatic neon looks to tough, bondage-inspired ensembles--by W's photographer on the scene Adam Katz Sinding. And make sure to check back for more.
Street style at Weekend 1 of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 14th. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
