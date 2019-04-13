Coachella

Coachella 2019 Festival Style: See The Best of All the Neon and Sparkle

They've trekked to the Coachella Valley from every part of the country, if not all corners of the globe. They've secured their bottled water and accommodations. They're ready to see acts like Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, BLACKPINK, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe and Bad Bunny, but before all of that there was the hard work of picking out their outfits. The perfect Coachella festival styles takes into account both the fact that attendees will be trekking around all day in temperatures that reach above 90 degrees, but is also unique and statement making enough to look good in those Instagram stories. Hence, we've found a lot of crop tops, neon, colorfully printed separates, translucent garments, face paint, and pastel hair. Unfortunately, we haven't spotted Y/Project's infamous "denim panties" (that just seemed made for Coachella), but we have come across some things that are almost as wild. Here, the best festival style from Coachella's first weekend.
Street style at Weekend One of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday, April 12th. Photo by Maggie Shannon for W Magazine.
Street style at Weekend One of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday, April 12th. Photo by Maggie Shannon for W Magazine.
