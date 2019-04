They've trekked to the Coachella Valley from every part of the country, if not all corners of the globe. They've secured their bottled water and accommodations. They're ready to see acts like Ariana Grande , Tame Impala, BLACKPINK , Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe and Bad Bunny, but before all of that there was the hard work of picking out their outfits. The perfect Coachella festival styles takes into account both the fact that attendees will be trekking around all day in temperatures that reach above 90 degrees, but is also unique and statement making enough to look good in those Instagram stories. Hence, we've found a lot of crop tops, neon, colorfully printed separates, translucent garments, face paint, and pastel hair. Unfortunately, we haven't spotted Y/Project's infamous "denim panties" (that just seemed made for Coachella), but we have come across some things that are almost as wild. Here, the best festival style from Coachella's first weekend.