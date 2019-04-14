Desert Dispatch

A VIP Look Into Coachella's Most Exclusive Parties

It's often said that people make the trek to Coachella not for the musical performers, but rather, for the parties—and truth be told, that's not entirely wrong. While Saturday of Weekend One of Coachella 2019 had a stacked lineup of artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, and Tame Impala, the lineup of parties was just as impressive , so before (and after) hitting the desert, stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kiernan Shipka, Brooklyn Beckham, Shay Mitchell, and Frances Bean Cobain spent some time letting loose. Up first was Levi's annual brunch, who supplied not only major people watching with both Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, but also had DJ sets from both St Vincent and Snoop Dogg. The party raged on all afternoon at #RevolveFest, held on a sprawling private estate and featured a private performance by SZA. And once the sun went down, Jeremy Scott held his annual Moschino party, this year Sims-themed, with plenty of cool girls including Rowan Blanchard, Bria Vinaite, Barbie Ferraira, and more. Here, an exclusive look inside.
Constance Jablonski attends the Levi&#x27;s Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.
Constance Jablonski attends the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Pyper America attends the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Jaden Smith and Snoop Dog attend the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Luka Sabbat attends the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Aquaria attends the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Aquaria attends the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Schoolboy Q performs at the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Snoop Dog performs at the Levi's Desert Party at the Sand Hotel and Spa on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Michelle Randolph attends the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Romee Strijid, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, and Shanina Shaik attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

2 Chainz performs at the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Winnie Harlow attends the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests at the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Barbie Ferreira and Bria Vinaite attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Kiernan Shipka attends the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guest attends the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Saweetie performs at the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

Raja, Erika Jayne, Jeremy Scott and Aquaria attend the Moschino party in Indio, California during weekend one of Coachella on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Photograph by Alex Welsh for W Magazine.

