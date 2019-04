A VIP Look Into Coachella's Most Exclusive Parties

It's often said that people make the trek to Coachella not for the musical performers, but rather, for the parties—and truth be told, that's not entirely wrong. While Saturday of Weekend One of Coachella 2019 had a stacked lineup of artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, and Tame Impala, the lineup of parties was just as impressive , so before (and after) hitting the desert , stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kiernan Shipka, Brooklyn Beckham, Shay Mitchell, and Frances Bean Cobain spent some time letting loose. Up first was Levi's annual brunch, who supplied not only major people watching with both Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, but also had DJ sets from both St Vincent and Snoop Dogg. The party raged on all afternoon at #RevolveFest, held on a sprawling private estate and featured a private performance by SZA. And once the sun went down, Jeremy Scott held his annual Moschino party, this year Sims-themed, with plenty of cool girls including Rowan Blanchard, Bria Vinaite, Barbie Ferraira, and more. Here, an exclusive look inside.