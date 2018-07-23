Comic Con 2018: See What Gal Gadot, the Cast of Riverdale, And More of Your Favorite Superheroes Wore On the Red Carpet

When it comes to Comic Con, fashion is not for the faint of heart. Everywhere you look, there's a fully decked out Wonder Woman, Captain America, zombie, alien—basically, every Halloween costume you've ever worn, but done really, really well. Of course, the real draw of the San Diego-based conference is seeing some of those superheroes—or at least the super celebrities that play them—in the flesh. But rather than don their own armor of the occasion (you get the sense that one becomes very tired of a lycra onesie), this year, stars like Gal Gadot, Nicole Kidman, Millie Bobby Brown, and the ladies of Riverdale, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madeleine Petsch, donned some high fashion looks from the likes of Dior, Calvin Klein, and Prada. Here, take a look at what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2018 San Diego Comic Con.
Comic-Con International 2018 - &quot;Riverdale&quot; Press Line
Araya Diaz
1/35

Lili Reinhart attends the 'Riverdale' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
2/35

Gal Gadot attends the Warner Bros. 'Wonder Woman 1984' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
3/35

Amber Heard attends the Warner Bros. 'Aquaman' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Ari Perilstein
4/35

Alycia Debnam-Carey attends the 'Fear the Walking Dead' panel with AMC during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
5/35

Anya Taylor-Joy attends Universal Pictures' "Glass" and "Halloween" panels during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

C Flanigan
6/35

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the annual Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
7/35

Amandla Stenberg attends 2018 Comic-Con International on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Tommaso Boddi
8/35

Olivia Munn attends the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Day One at The IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
9/35

Hari Nef poses during the "Assassination Nation" panel with the cast and the Russo Brothers during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
10/35

Suki Waterhouse poses during the "Assassination Nation" panel with the cast and the Russo Brothers during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Dia Dipasupil
11/35

Gretchen Mol attends SYFY'S 'Nightflyers' Press line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Joe Scarnici
12/35

Lauren Cohan attends the 'Walking Dead' photocall at Comic-Con International 2018 on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Phillip Faraone
13/35

Kat Graham of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' attend the 2018 WIRED Cafe at Comic Con presented by AT&T Audience Network at Omni Hotel on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Jerod Harris
14/35

Melanie Lynskey attends Hulu's 'Castle Rock' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Jerod Harris
15/35

Jane Levy attends Hulu's 'Castle Rock' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
16/35

Danai Gurira attends AMC's "The Walking Dead" panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
17/35

Sarah Paulson attends Universal Pictures' "Glass" and "Halloween" panels during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
18/35

Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga attend the Warner Bros. 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Araya Diaz
19/35

Kristen Bell attends the 'The Good Place' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Matthew Simmons
20/35

Hailee Steinfeld attends the red carpet for 'Bumblebee' at Comic-Con International 2018 on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
21/35

Stephanie Beatriz, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks attend the Warner Bros. 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
22/35

Nicole Kidman poses at the Warner Bros. 'Aquaman' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Araya Diaz
23/35

Cole Sprouse attends the 'Riverdale' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Araya Diaz
24/35

Madelaine Petsch attends the 'Riverdale' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Jerod Harris
25/35

Skyler Samuels attends the 'The Gifted' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Araya Diaz
26/35

Vanessa Morgan attends the 'Riverdale' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Dia Dipasupil
27/35

Melissa Benoist attends the 'Supergirl' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Nick Agro
28/35

MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER - The cast and executive producers of the Freeforms critically-acclaimed series, "Marvels Cloak & Dagger" attend 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. (Nick Agro via Getty Images)OLIVIA HOLT

Araya Diaz
29/35

Chloe Bennet attends the "Entertainment Weekly Women Who Kick Ass" panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer
30/35

Ruth Negga from AMC's 'Preacher' from attends 2018 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Andaz San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
31/35

Zazie Beetz attends the "Deadpool 2" panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
32/35

Camila Mendes attends Entertainment Weekly's Women Who Kick Ass Panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Mike Coppola
33/35

Zoe Kravitz and Jason Momoa attend Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Albert L. Ortega
34/35

Camila Mendes attends the "Riverdale" special video presentation and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Mike Coppola
35/35

Lili Reinhart attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Keywords

Comic Con