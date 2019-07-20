Comic Con 2019

Comic Con 2019: See What Chace Crawford, Maisie Williams, And More of Your Favorite Superheroes Wore On the Red Carpet

Comic Con is one of those annual events that puts Halloween to shame—turn your head and you're guaranteed to see at least three people dressed up like Spider-Man and a handful of White Walkers. Every summer, the casts of your favorite franchises—Marvel, D.C., the extended Archie Comics multiverse, you name it—touch down in San Diego for the ultimate nerd fest. It might not sound like somewhere for the stylish, but the actors always turn up with at least one red carpet look. This year, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton represented the upcoming addition to the Terminator franchise, and—while Game of Thrones is over— Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright weren't about to miss out on a final fan farewell. Here, take a peek at what the superheroes, super-villains and fantasy-world faves wore to 2019 San Diego Comic Con.
America Ferrera
Getty Images
1/14

America Ferrera arrives for "Superstore" press line at the Hilton Bayfront during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/14

Rosa Salazar attends the "Undone" press line at 2019 Comic-Con International on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/14

Linda Hamilton at the press line for "Terminator: Dark Fate" at 2019 Comic-Con International - Day 1 on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/14

Natalia Reyes at the press line for "Terminator: Dark Fate" at 2019 Comic-Con International - Day 1 on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/14

Mackenzie Davis at the press line for "Terminator: Dark Fate" at 2019 Comic-Con International - Day 1 on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/14

Chloe Bennet speaks at the Marvel's "Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D." panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/14

Ruth Wilson speaks at the "His Dark Materials" panel and Q&A during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/14

Cobie Smulders attends the "Stumptown" press line at 2019 Comic-Con International on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/14

Spencer Grammer attends the Fandom Party at SDCC 2019 featuring R.U.N - the first live-action thriller by Cirque du Soleil at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/14

Chace Crawford attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Two at the IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/14

Jack Quaid attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Two at the IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/14

Maddie Hasson attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Two at the IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
13/14

Olivia Munn attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Two at the IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
14/14

Emma Greenwell attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Two at the IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

Comic Con