Deepika Padukone, India's Leading Actress, Has an Impressive Style Worth Following

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses in the world, but if you don't recognize her name, you're not alone: Though Padukone has a cult following in her native India, making for over 17 million followers on Instagram and over 18 million on Twitter, she's just beginning to step into the spotlight in America. That's thanks in large part to her red carpet style lately, which has been on a roll since the beginning of this year with the string of premieres following her first Hollywood film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and picked up even more speed this past week at the Cannes Film Festival, where Padukone's four to five looks a day have included a trailing forest green Brandon Maxwell gown topped off with massive ear cuffs to a gauzy princess dress by Marchesa. It was in fact Padukone's second outing in the south of France: she made her festival debut in 2010 in a traditional nine-yard sari—a signature nod to her roots that Padukone's new stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who also works with names like Gwyneth Paltrow, is now doing her best to carry through to her growing western audience. ("We’re having fun at the moment, playing with mixing the cultures," Saltzman said, of combining the "Cinderella dresses" and colors favored in India with the more minimalist designers Saltzman is used to working with, like Maxwell.) In any case, you'll no doubt be seeing even more of Padukone on the red carpet soon. See how the actress's Met Gala ensemble just a few weeks ago compares to her earlier looks with her style evolution, here.
Deepika Padukone tops off her floor-length belted gown with a tasseled sheer shawl at the world premiere of her film <em>Om Shanti Om</em> in London, November 2007.
