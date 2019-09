Go Backstage at Dior's Woodland Garden

To kick off Paris Fashion Week, Dior turned the city of lights into a garden of sustainable delights. The 164 trees used to build the woodland set will later be replanted around Paris, in an effort to be as sustainable and environmentally conscious as the couture label can be this year, and to promote biodiversity. Models walked amongst the trees while wearing Maria Grazia Chiuri ’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which didn't look like your typical leisurely garden party attire. On the runway, there were plenty of reinterpreted straw bucket hats and heavy boots. Here, go backstage with the models before they were transformed into woodland sprites at Dior's botanical forest.