Paris Fashion Week

Go Backstage at Dior's Woodland Garden

To kick off Paris Fashion Week, Dior turned the city of lights into a garden of sustainable delights. The 164 trees used to build the woodland set will later be replanted around Paris, in an effort to be as sustainable and environmentally conscious as the couture label can be this year, and to promote biodiversity. Models walked amongst the trees while wearing Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which didn't look like your typical leisurely garden party attire. On the runway, there were plenty of reinterpreted straw bucket hats and heavy boots. Here, go backstage with the models before they were transformed into woodland sprites at Dior's botanical forest.
Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
11/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
26/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
27/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
28/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
29/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
30/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
31/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
32/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
33/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
34/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
35/35

Backstage at the Dior SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

Christian DiorMaria Grazia Chiuri