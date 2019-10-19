Photo Diary

Exclusive: Inside Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin's Fashion Fête

Modeling, designing, and hosting exclusive dinner parties—it's all in Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin's DNA, which also happens to be the name of their new athleisure line that drops on Monday. The Hamlin sisters celebrated the launch of their first fashion label by hosting an exclusive dinner at Beauty and Essex in Los Angeles. Of course, this soirée could not have been a legitimate party without appearances by some of their friends, including Elisha and Renee Herbert, their mom Lisa Rinna, and Real Housewives Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley. Take a peek inside their fête with exclusive photos provided by the Hamlin sisters themselves, here.
So excited to celebrate the launch of our brand DNA tonight! - Delilah and Amelia
Courtesy of Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin.
So excited to celebrate the launch of our brand DNA tonight! - Delilah and Amelia

Had to get a shot of the outfit before the party starts. - Delilah

One of my favorite looks from the collection—you can never go wrong with a biker short and bomber jacket! - Amelia

Sister love! - Amelia

Balloons on Balloons! - Delilah

Necessary details: nails, Chanel, and DNA. - Amelia

So great to see Sophia - Amelia

And Renee and Elisha Herbert! - Delilah

D&A - Amelia

Our friends at Babe Rosé made custom bottles for the evening. - Delilah

Jonathan and Suede - Delilah

Twinning in DNA - Amelia

Drops Monday! - Delilah and Amelia

Keywords

Delilah Belle HamlinAmelia Gray HamlinPhoto Diary