Modeling, designing, and hosting exclusive dinner parties—it's all in Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin 's DNA, which also happens to be the name of their new athleisure line that drops on Monday. The Hamlin sisters celebrated the launch of their first fashion label by hosting an exclusive dinner at Beauty and Essex in Los Angeles. Of course, this soirée could not have been a legitimate party without appearances by some of their friends, including Elisha and Renee Herbert, their mom Lisa Rinna, and Real Housewives Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley. Take a peek inside their fête with exclusive photos provided by the Hamlin sisters themselves, here.