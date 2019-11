A Visual History of Dolly Parton's Boldest Bedazzled Looks

With the release of Heartstrings, a Netflix anthology series based on Dolly Parton 's biggest hits and deepest cuts, and the popularity of Dolly Parton's America, a new WNYC studios podcast about the legend's life and legacy, it seems like everyone has Dolly fever right now. And why shouldn't they? Parton is the Queen of Country, after all. As much as her sass and wit have been written into her music, her sartorial choices have always been just as bold. Bedazzled from head to toe, the musician has been rocking rhinestones since the '70s, and continues to shine with her yeehaw glam to this day. Here, a look back at some of her best looks.