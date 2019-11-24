A Visual History of Dolly Parton's Boldest Bedazzled Looks

Dolly Parton singing into a microphone during a live concert performance at the Wembley Empire Pool, London, England, Great Britain, in April 1976.
Dolly Parton at the 19th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 19, 1977.
Dolly Parton Performs at Tech Coliseum on October 22, 1977.
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California.
Dolly Parton performing in January 1980.
Dolly Parton performs on stage at The Dominion Theatre on March 29th, 1983 in London, United Kingdom.
Dolly Parton performs at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, March 30, 1986.
Oprah Winfrey and Dolly Parton on Dolly in 1987.
Dolly Parton during 14th Annual People's Choice Awards at 20th Century Fox Studios on March 31,1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Musician Dolly Parton attends the Steel Magnolias New York City Premiere on November 5, 1989 at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York.
Musician Dolly Parton attends the Steel Magnolias Century City Premiere on November 9, 1989 at Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinemas in Century City, California.
Dolly Parton in January 1990.
Dolly Parton performs at the House of Blues on August 7, 2002 in West Hollywood, California.
Dolly Parton performing at the Hammersmith Apollo in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2002.
Dolly Parton Performing at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on November 19, 2002.
Dolly Parton in Amsterdam on October 4, 2002.
Dolly Parton poses backstage during the MTV Networks UpFront at The Theater at Madison Square Garden May 05, 2004 in New York City.
Dolly Parton attends 2006 Pre-Oscar Partyat Pacific Design Center on March 4, 2006 in West Hollywood, CA.
Dolly Parton performs during her "Hello Dolly" tour at the Circus Maximus showroom in Caesars Atlantic City Casino Hote November 12, 2004 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton perform at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Madison Square Garden November 15, 2005 in New York City.
Dolly Parton during 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, United States on December 3, 2006.
Dolly Parton launches the first UK Imagination Library at the Magna Centre on December 5, 2007 in Rotherham, England.
Dolly Parton at the 38th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony on June 7, 2007.
Dolly Parton performs at The O2 Arena on July 5, 2008 in London, England.
Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Trinkets & Treasures grand opening at Dolly Parton's Trinkets & Treasures on March 12, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton performs during the "Better Day" world tour opener at the Thompson-Boling Arena on July 17, 2011 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton performs part of her Better Day World Tour at Sleep Train Pavilion on July 24, 2011 in Concord, California.
Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England.
Dolly Parton performs during the Pure & Simple tour on August 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Dolly Parton poses in the press room during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.