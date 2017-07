A Vintage-Obsessed Fashion Designer's Guide to Antiquing Around the World, from Massachusetts to Paris

At New York Fashion Week: Men's this season, one of the most exciting new brands was one that actually looked to the past for inspiration. Bode, which was founded by the 28-year-old designer Emily Adams Bode in 2016, takes vintage, antique and deadstock fabrics and gives them a second life. A hundred-year-old quilt, for example, could be turned into a luxurious jacket, or she might transform your grandmother's curtains into shorts. No matter where they come from, though, each piece embodies fashion's most sought after luxury right now: authenticity. Bode sources all of the fabrics herself from around the world, which explains both the brand's pace and price-point. It's no easy task, but she's learned from experts along her travels about the best ways to rehabilitate fabrics, as well as where to find them. For the Spring 2018 collection, she took trips to the Brimfield Antiques Show in Massachusetts, as well as the many markets of France, both in Paris and in the outskirts. Here, she shares her travel diary and photos.