A Vintage-Obsessed Fashion Designer's Guide to Antiquing Around the World, from Massachusetts to Paris

"This was around 6:00 a.m. on the fields at Brimfield. If we don't shop the night before, we make sure we are the first up on the fields, sometimes by 5:00 a.m. I bring these XL canvas army duffles to carry my finds." — Emily Adams Bode
"Mid-day at the flea market." — Emily Adams Bode
"At Brimfield, trying to decide. I ended up making this quilt top into a shirt that was purchased by a man in Texas." — Emily Adams Bode
"Here is a photo of one of my favorite dealers I work with to find my textiles. He began his career as a botanist, and it is still very much a part of his life." — Emily Adams Bode
"I have my favorite vendors I shop with during Brimfield, including this tent of young dealers, and keep in touch with them throughout the year." — Emily Adams Bode
"I use quilt squares to mend quilts, applique onto shirts, and as inspiration for quilts I reproduce in India. Some of these are very special, as they were made by my dealer's mother and sister." — Emily Adams Bode
"This is a photo of a box of antique swatches up for auction in Massachusetts from a museum collection. Some of these fabrics and textiles from the auction date back to 1840. I use pieces this small for future fabric inspiration and for mending quilts of a similar time period." — Emily Adams Bode
"This is a photo of a dealer I work with unloading his truck of quilts and linens. He likes airing them out like this after being packed away all winter." — Emily Adams Bode
"I could sit for hours and listen to this man speak about the origins of his quilts. I have learned so much about dating quilts and the history and trends of the colors used." — Emily Adams Bode
"After Brimfield, we go through all of our finds and document the story, origin, and price of each item." — Emily Adams Bode
"At the vide-greniers in France, I dug through bins of textiles and home goods to find fabric for Spring 2018." — Emily Adams Bode.
"I tend to go to the smaller brocantes and vide-greniers in Paris around the outskirts. This was a box of ephemera of fruit and food packaging. I collect pieces like this for color, print, and packaging inspiration." — Emily Adams Bode.
"This swatch is from a magical fabric store in Paris. They have rolls of antique and deadstock men's suiting, and it is still owned by the same family." — Emily Adams Bode.
"This book is part of a private collection of a man I met in Paris. He runs an appointment-only showroom of antique clothing, selling mostly to collectors and designers for inspiration." — Emily Adams Bode
"After going the the Paris fleas, I drove around for a week in the South of France to source antique textiles. Pictured here are antique linens that some dealers over-dye to appeal to current trends. I loved this worn fabric tape measure that the vendor handed me to check yardage." — Emily Adams Bode.