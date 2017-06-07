Emily Ratajkowski Has Never Been Afraid of a Daring Look on the Red Carpet

Emily Ratajkowski first appeared on the scene in a plunging LBD and stacked pumps at the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on February 1, 2014 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2014 InStyle and Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California wearing a golden gown.
The model word a gold-chain encrusted LBD to a Golden Globes party in 2014.
Ratajkowski attends the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California in a cutout jumpsuit.
Lady in red. Ratajkowski attends the 52nd New York Film Festival Opening Night Gala Presentation and World Premiere Of "Gone Girl" at Alice Tully Hall on September 26, 2014.
Not one to shy away from color, Ratajkowski attends the 2015 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party at Robinsons May Lot.
For the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, the model opts for shocking neon green,
Emily Ratajkowski, in Topshop, attended her first Met Gala in 2015 for the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For the European Premiere of We Are Your Friends, Ratajkowski chose a shining David Koma dress.
At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Ratajkowski wore an Altuzarra runway look, complete with thigh-high boots.
Ratajkowski kept it casual at the grand opening of IWC Schaffhausen in 2015.
Ratajkowski attends the Miu Miu Tales 11 screening event during New York Fashion Week at EN Japanese Brasserie on February 16, 2016 in a Cher Horowitz-inspired look.
Ratajkowski sat front row at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 fashion show in a dress by the designer.
Ratajkowski attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer skirt.
Lovely in lilac, Emily Ratajkowski attends the 18th Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2016.
The model wore Jason Wu to the 2016 CFDA Awards, where she attended as a guest of the designer.
Ratajkowski attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in Prabal Gurung.
Ratajkowski showed off her daring nature on the carpet in a mustard velvet Marc Jacobs dress.
Ratajkowski gave plunging a new definition in a sparkling LBD.
At the premiere of Netflix's 'Easy' at The London Hotel on September 14, 2016, Ratajkowski opted for a gold two-piece.
For the 2016 Emmy Awards, Ratajkowski wore a sculptural Zac Posen gown.
The model stepped out in yellow for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Ratajkowski wore an '80s inspired red minidress in Los Angeles in April 2017.
For the 2017 Met Gala, Ratajkowski appeared in a sequined Marc Jacobs gown.
At the Cannes Film Festival, she opted for bangs and a thigh-high slit.
The model wore a jumpsuit-gown hybrid at another Cannes Film Festival event.