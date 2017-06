Emily Ratajkowski Has Never Been Afraid of a Daring Look on the Red Carpet

When Emily Ratajkowski first entered the stratosphere in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video, she became known for what she wasn't wearing. Since then, however, the model and actress has been making up for lost time, sporting stylish, daring, and, yes, often skin-baring ensembles on the red carpet. Ratajkowski has quickly become something of fashion darling , as well, appearing at the Met Gala for three consecutive years—most recently as the date of none other than Marc Jacobs—as well as a front row fixture during Fashion Week. The brunette always changes up her look from event to event, ranging from menswear-inspired suits to plunging gowns at the blink of an eye. In honor of her 26th birthday, a look back at some of Ratajkowski's most memorable red carpet moments, here.