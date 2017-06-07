Emily Ratajkowski Has Never Been Afraid of a Daring Look on the Red Carpet

When Emily Ratajkowski first entered the stratosphere in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, she became known for what she wasn’t wearing. Since then, however, Ratajkowski has proven her staying power, becoming as much of a must-see model as a bookable actress. These days, she hardly misses a
Vanity Fair Oscar party, and don’t expect a Met Gala to go by without an appearance. Overtime, the model has also perfected her personal style, gravitating toward trendy looks that show off her killer body in more ways than you could ever imagine. That said, she still loves to surprise us on occasion, like when she attended the 2023 Met in the most demure look we’ve seen her wear in quite awhile. Now, in honor of her 32nd birthday, we’re looking back at her style transformation, because she has come quite a long way from the Gone Girl premiere in 2014.
2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Met Gala
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski’s custom Tory Burch gown for the 2023 Met Gala was inspired by a dress from Chanel’s spring 1993 couture collection.
2023:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The model opted for a silver, completely sheer dress from Feben for the
Vanity Fair Oscar party.
2022:
W Magazine 50th Anniversary Party Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski has never met a sheer dress she didn’t love, so it’s no surprise she brought another one out (this time courtesy of Tory Burch) for
W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in 2022.
2022: Cannes Film Festival
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
New (and short-lived) bangs accessorized Ratajkowski’s black lace Miu Miu dress at the
Crimes of the Future premiere at Cannes in 2022.
2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Met Gala
Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski was completely adorned in tulle, beads, and fringe at the 2022 Met Gala thanks to her Atelier Versace spring/summer 1992 dress.
2022:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s not often Ratajkowski looks to Armani Privé to dress her for events, but this orange and black fall 2011 dress from the brand was a good fit for the model.
2021: CFDA Fashion Awards
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ratajkowski was one of the many who brought the Miu Miu spring 2022 collection to the red carpet, wearing a cropped collared sweater and low-rise skirt to the CFDA Awards in 2021.
2021: Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This fringe-covered, floral asymmetric dress really took vintage to a whole other level. The look, which Ratajkowski wore to the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, is a Morphew Collection dress from the 1920s, making it a century old.
2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Met Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski went romantic for the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a red lace Vera Wang gown to the event.
2020:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Not only did Ratajkowski wear this white, two-piece look to the
Vanity Fair party, but she also helped design it. The set was made in collaboration between Christy Rilling and Ratajkowski’s brand, Inamorata.
2020: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ratajkowski went simple for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, wearing a black mini dress with structured shoulders from Versace’s spring 2020 collection, which she paired with the lace-up sandals from the runway.
2019:
Lying and Stealing Premiere John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images
The model wore a ruched Narciso Rodriguez spring 2020 dress to the premiere of her film,
Lying and Stealing in 2019. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Ratajkowski stuck to her brand when she wore a Michael Kors Collection spring 2019 dress featuring cutouts and a low-cut, sequin-covered bodice to the Tonys in 2019.
2019: CFDA Fashion Awards
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
The model stepped out of her style comfort zone slightly when she attended the CFDA Awards in a satin, tonal Hellessy spring 2019 dress.
2019: “Camp: Notes On Fashion” Met Gala
Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski very much gave Cher in a sheer, silver Dundas dress with an angelic headpiece at the 2019 Met Gala.
2019:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing a nude, lace dress with a peplum and mermaid skirt from Brock Collection, Ratajkowski attended the
Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2019.
2018: CFDA Fashion Awards
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Ratajkowski went a bit more romantic at the CFDA Awards in 2018, wearing a lace and floral dress from Brock Collection.
2018:
In Darkness Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The model mixed things up once again when she attended the premiere of her film,
In the Darkness, wearing a polka dot top and marigold skirt from Jacquemus spring 2018.
2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski showed off the open back of her gold Marc Jacobs dress at the 2018 Met Gala.
2018:
I Feel Pretty Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
When in doubt, Ratajkowski shows off her abs, which is why this black, sequin Michael Kors Collection spring 2018 dress with a stomach cutout was the perfect choice for the model.
2018:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Ratajkowski embraced the Renaissance-influence of this maroon, caped Zac Posen dress by wearing her hair in a braid finished off with a bow.
2017: Cannes Film Festival
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
The model’s Dundas dress at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival featured a lace jumpsuit topped with a voluminous tiered skirt that trailed behind her on the red carpet.
2017: Cannes Film Festival
When it came to the opening ceremony, however, Ratajkowski went for a simpler look, wearing a gold Twinset satin gown topped with a statement necklace.
2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala
Ratajkowski’s Van Gogh-inspired Marc Jacobs dress was a real work of art.
2017:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Sequins, feathers, a low-cut neckline—this Jonathan Simkhai fall 2017 gown really had it all.
2017: Golden Globe Awards
Ratajkowski brought some color to the Golden Globes red carpet with the help of a yellow Reem Acra fall 2016 dress.
Stewart Cook/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
For the 2016 Emmy Awards, Ratajkowski wore a sculptural, midnight blue Zac Posen gown.
Ratajkowski ditched her usual gown for a structured, two piece set, attending the premiere of her film,
Easy, in cropped, cigarette pants and a strapless top from Josie Natori.
2016: CFDA Fashion Awards
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The model wore a black Jason Wu slip dress to the 2016 CFDA Awards when she attended as a guest of the designer.
2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Met Gala
The high slit on Ratajkowski’s Prabal Gurung dress allowed her to show off some leg at the 2016 Met Gala.
2016:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images
Ratajkowski wore a strapless Steven Khalil dress with a sheer lace skirt to the
Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016.
2015: MTV Video Music Awards
This look for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards was pulled right off the Altuzarra fall 2015 runway, including the thigh-high, lace-up leather boots.
2015:
We Are Your Friends Premiere Laurent Viteur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ratajkowski wore a metallic, teal dress covered in fringe from Balmain’s pre-fall 2016 collection to the premiere of her film,
We Are Your Friends. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Always one to gravitate toward a lingerie-inspired garment, Ratajkowski stuck to her usual aesthetic and wore a corseted, black lace Zuhair Murad dress to the
Entourage premiere in 2015.
2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
While Ratajkowski would go on to attend multiple Met Galas in dramatic, skin-bearing gowns, for her first time, she wore a more understated Topshop dress covered in floral beading.
2014: CFDA/
Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images
Ratajkowski attended her first CFDA event in a gray Zac Posen resort 2015 dress, which she topped with a black blazer.
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
The model celebrated her film debut in an off-the-shoulder dress from Safiyaa’s pre-fall 2014 collection.
2014: Golden Globe Awards After Party
Not long after the release of the “Blurred Lines” music video, Ratajkowski attended a Golden Globes after party in a metallic, low-cut gown with a red lip.
This article was originally published on
June 7, 2017