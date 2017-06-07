Emily Ratajkowski Has Never Been Afraid of a Daring Look on the Red Carpet

When Emily Ratajkowski first entered the stratosphere in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, she became known for what she wasn’t wearing. Since then, however, Ratajkowski has proven her staying power, becoming as much of a must-see model as a bookable actress. These days, she hardly misses a Vanity Fair Oscar party, and don’t expect a Met Gala to go by without an appearance. Overtime, the model has also perfected her personal style, gravitating toward trendy looks that show off her killer body in more ways than you could ever imagine. That said, she still loves to surprise us on occasion, like when she attended the 2023 Met in the most demure look we’ve seen her wear in quite awhile. Now, in honor of her 32nd birthday, we’re looking back at her style transformation, because she has come quite a long way from the Gone Girl premiere in 2014.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski’s custom Tory Burch gown for the 2023 Met Gala was inspired by a dress from Chanel’s spring 1993 couture collection.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The model opted for a silver, completely sheer dress from Feben for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2022: W Magazine 50th Anniversary Party Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski has never met a sheer dress she didn’t love, so it’s no surprise she brought another one out (this time courtesy of Tory Burch) for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in 2022.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images New (and short-lived) bangs accessorized Ratajkowski’s black lace Miu Miu dress at the Crimes of the Future premiere at Cannes in 2022.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski was completely adorned in tulle, beads, and fringe at the 2022 Met Gala thanks to her Atelier Versace spring/summer 1992 dress.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s not often Ratajkowski looks to Armani Privé to dress her for events, but this orange and black fall 2011 dress from the brand was a good fit for the model.

2021: CFDA Fashion Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ratajkowski was one of the many who brought the Miu Miu spring 2022 collection to the red carpet, wearing a cropped collared sweater and low-rise skirt to the CFDA Awards in 2021.

2021: Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This fringe-covered, floral asymmetric dress really took vintage to a whole other level. The look, which Ratajkowski wore to the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, is a Morphew Collection dress from the 1920s, making it a century old.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski went romantic for the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a red lace Vera Wang gown to the event.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Not only did Ratajkowski wear this white, two-piece look to the Vanity Fair party, but she also helped design it. The set was made in collaboration between Christy Rilling and Ratajkowski’s brand, Inamorata.

2020: Film Independent Spirit Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ratajkowski went simple for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, wearing a black mini dress with structured shoulders from Versace’s spring 2020 collection, which she paired with the lace-up sandals from the runway.

2019: Lying and Stealing Premiere John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images The model wore a ruched Narciso Rodriguez spring 2020 dress to the premiere of her film, Lying and Stealing in 2019.

2019: Tony Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Ratajkowski stuck to her brand when she wore a Michael Kors Collection spring 2019 dress featuring cutouts and a low-cut, sequin-covered bodice to the Tonys in 2019.

2019: CFDA Fashion Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The model stepped out of her style comfort zone slightly when she attended the CFDA Awards in a satin, tonal Hellessy spring 2019 dress.

2019: “Camp: Notes On Fashion” Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski very much gave Cher in a sheer, silver Dundas dress with an angelic headpiece at the 2019 Met Gala.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a nude, lace dress with a peplum and mermaid skirt from Brock Collection, Ratajkowski attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2019.

2018: CFDA Fashion Awards Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Ratajkowski went a bit more romantic at the CFDA Awards in 2018, wearing a lace and floral dress from Brock Collection.

2018: In Darkness Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The model mixed things up once again when she attended the premiere of her film, In the Darkness, wearing a polka dot top and marigold skirt from Jacquemus spring 2018.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski showed off the open back of her gold Marc Jacobs dress at the 2018 Met Gala.

2018: I Feel Pretty Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images When in doubt, Ratajkowski shows off her abs, which is why this black, sequin Michael Kors Collection spring 2018 dress with a stomach cutout was the perfect choice for the model.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Ratajkowski embraced the Renaissance-influence of this maroon, caped Zac Posen dress by wearing her hair in a braid finished off with a bow.

2017: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The model’s Dundas dress at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival featured a lace jumpsuit topped with a voluminous tiered skirt that trailed behind her on the red carpet.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage When it came to the opening ceremony, however, Ratajkowski went for a simpler look, wearing a gold Twinset satin gown topped with a statement necklace.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala Jackson Lee/FilmMagic Ratajkowski’s Van Gogh-inspired Marc Jacobs dress was a real work of art.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sequins, feathers, a low-cut neckline—this Jonathan Simkhai fall 2017 gown really had it all.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage Ratajkowski brought some color to the Golden Globes red carpet with the help of a yellow Reem Acra fall 2016 dress.

2016: Emmy Awards Stewart Cook/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images For the 2016 Emmy Awards, Ratajkowski wore a sculptural, midnight blue Zac Posen gown.

2016: Easy Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Ratajkowski ditched her usual gown for a structured, two piece set, attending the premiere of her film, Easy, in cropped, cigarette pants and a strapless top from Josie Natori.

2016: CFDA Fashion Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model wore a black Jason Wu slip dress to the 2016 CFDA Awards when she attended as a guest of the designer.

2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage The high slit on Ratajkowski’s Prabal Gurung dress allowed her to show off some leg at the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Ratajkowski wore a strapless Steven Khalil dress with a sheer lace skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016.

2015: MTV Video Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic This look for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards was pulled right off the Altuzarra fall 2015 runway, including the thigh-high, lace-up leather boots.

2015: We Are Your Friends Premiere Laurent Viteur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski wore a metallic, teal dress covered in fringe from Balmain’s pre-fall 2016 collection to the premiere of her film, We Are Your Friends.

2015: Entourage Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Always one to gravitate toward a lingerie-inspired garment, Ratajkowski stuck to her usual aesthetic and wore a corseted, black lace Zuhair Murad dress to the Entourage premiere in 2015.

2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images While Ratajkowski would go on to attend multiple Met Galas in dramatic, skin-bearing gowns, for her first time, she wore a more understated Topshop dress covered in floral beading.

2014: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Ratajkowski attended her first CFDA event in a gray Zac Posen resort 2015 dress, which she topped with a black blazer.

2014: Gone Girl Premiere Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images The model celebrated her film debut in an off-the-shoulder dress from Safiyaa’s pre-fall 2014 collection.

2014: Golden Globe Awards After Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Not long after the release of the “Blurred Lines” music video, Ratajkowski attended a Golden Globes after party in a metallic, low-cut gown with a red lip.