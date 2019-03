What Real New Yorkers Look Like, According to Ethan James Green

It's hard to believe that Ethan James Green 's career as a photographer only began in 2014—the same year that his mentor, the photographer David Armstrong , passed away, and that he fatefully ran into Hari Nef outside of a club in the Meatpacking District, and found her so fascinating that he decided to officially leave behind his life in front of the camera for one behind it. Quite unlike most model-slash-photographers, it wasn't long before Green started garnering comparisons to none other than Diane Arbus , thanks to the series of black-and-white portraits he took mostly on New York's Lower East Side. While those three-plus years also saw his career escalate to the point of photographing the likes of Kate Moss , Green never turned his back on his original, non-famous subjects, who are now at the center of his new book and first-ever monograph, Young New York , published by Aperture. That commitment has paid off: Green's portraits, featuring his picks of the people he believes are "making New York New York again," are visual proof that Green is one of the rare breed that champions diversity without making it sound like a buzzword . Take a look at the subjects he's discovered everywhere from Instagram to clubs to Fashion Week over the past few years, including designers like Vejas Kruszewski and models like Aurel Haize Odogbo , here.