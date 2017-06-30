How to Wear the Most Eccentric Fall 2017 Fashion Trends

Denim workwear hardly lacks luster when modeled by the New School’s Zine Publishing Collective crew.
From left: Dior jacket, shirt, and pants. Balmain dress; Marc Jacobs boots. Dior jumpsuit and shirt. Dior shirt and pants.
Head-to-toe houndstooth is a smart look. But the members of St. Joseph’s swim team and New York University’s water polo team could school you on keeping it cool.
Chanel jacket, skirt, and necklace; Urstadt Swan gloves; Emilio Cavallini tights; Manolo Blahnik shoes (underneath). Beauty note: Embrace the bowl with Virtue Smooth Shampoo.
From left: Hermès jacket and pants. Chloé blouse and dress. Bottega Veneta coat and belt. Michael Kors Collection jacket and sweater.
Whether you’re suited up or dressed to impress, there’s always more than one side to a story.
Loewe dress and shoes.
From left: Giorgio Armani jacket, shirt, and pants; Church’s shoes. Paco Rabanne dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Succumb to fanciful feathers, or play it down in a little black dress, as worn by members of the basketball teams from Brooklyn College and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.
Calvin Klein by Appointment dress; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes.
From left: Alexander Wang dress; La Perla bra; Fleur du Mal body suit; Bottega Veneta bag; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Versace dress. Versace dress and shoes; Marie Turnor bag. Versace shoes (back row). Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and slip; Marie Turnor bag. Louis Vuitton bag (on ground).
It’s all about extremes: Break the mold with a dreamy, puffed-up confection or a street-smart, tack-sharp silhouette.
Comme des Garçons dress and shoes.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, sash, and boots.
With the right attitude, you can get away with just about anything.
Louis Vuitton jacket and top.
Model Natalie Westling works the whimsy, while Eliza Feinberg, from the Shooting Stars basketball squad, scores big with tailoring.
Balenciaga dress and shoes. Beauty note: For hair as voluminous as a ballgown, try Ouai Curl Jelly.
Jil Sander jacket, top, and skirt; Michael Kors Collection shoes.
Simple day dresses get the all-star treatment when cut in rich fabrics and worn by the Shooting Stars basketball squad.
From left: Valentino dress; Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes. Bottega Veneta dress and belt; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Carolina Herrera top and skirt; Bottega Veneta shoes. Bottega Veneta dress and belt; Dior shoes. Fendi jacket and skirt; Robert Clergerie shoes. Altuzarra dress; Dior shoes.
From left: Valentino dress and underpinnings; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Altuzarra dress; Prada shoes.
Street style is about more than just clothes. This season, the casual bob goes head-to-head with an elaborate bouffant.
Both in Max Mara. Beauty note: A standout complexion starts with Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream.
Clothes that border on the divine make fashion devotees out of all of us.
Gucci dress and bodysuit. Beauty note: Get out more thanks to Moroccanoil Face Lotion SPF 30.
From left: Oscar de la Renta sweater and pants. Sacai dress. Max Mara jacket, sweater, and skirt.
Might as well go for it: There’s no hiding the dramatic effect of a bit of baby blue.
Prada dress and shoes.
Production by Sylvia Farago; retouching by Simon Thistle; photography assistants: Sam Henry, Cecilia Byrne; fashion assistants: Dena Giannini, Devon Head; production manager: Izzy Cohan; special thanks to Greenpoint Terminal, Mr Paris
Undercover arm sleeves; Eres briefs. Beauty note: Free the nipple with Meant the Absolute Balm.