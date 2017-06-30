Get Real and Surreal

How to Wear the Most Eccentric Fall 2017 Fashion Trends

In W's August 2017 issue, photographer Jamie Hawkesworth captures models Julia Nobis, Anna Ewers and Natalie Westling as well as the Shooting Stars basketball squad in Fall 2017's most memorable looks from Saint Laurent, Loewe, and more. Here, a closer look at the surprisingly practical fashion trends, from denim and check, to gender-bending glamour.
Credit
Blues Explosion
Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
1/20

Blues Explosion

Denim workwear hardly lacks luster when modeled by the New School’s Zine Publishing Collective crew.

From left: Dior jacket, shirt, and pants. Balmain dress; Marc Jacobs boots. Dior jumpsuit and shirt. Dior shirt and pants.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
2/20

Hip Check

Head-to-toe houndstooth is a smart look. But the members of St. Joseph’s swim team and New York University’s water polo team could school you on keeping it cool.

Chanel jacket, skirt, and necklace; Urstadt Swan gloves; Emilio Cavallini tights; Manolo Blahnik shoes (underneath). Beauty note: Embrace the bowl with Virtue Smooth Shampoo.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
3/20

Hip Check

From left: Hermès jacket and pants. Chloé blouse and dress. Bottega Veneta coat and belt. Michael Kors Collection jacket and sweater.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
4/20

Evening Affair

Whether you’re suited up or dressed to impress, there’s always more than one side to a story.

Loewe dress and shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
5/20

Evening Affair

From left: Giorgio Armani jacket, shirt, and pants; Church’s shoes.  Paco Rabanne dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
6/20

Glam Squad

Succumb to fanciful feathers, or play it down in a little black dress, as worn by members of the basketball teams from Brooklyn College and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

Calvin Klein by Appointment dress; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
7/20

Glam Squad

From left: Alexander Wang dress; La Perla bra; Fleur du Mal body  suit; Bottega Veneta bag; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Versace dress. Versace dress  and shoes; Marie Turnor bag. Versace shoes (back row). Saint Laurent by  Anthony Vaccarello dress and slip; Marie Turnor bag. Louis Vuitton bag (on ground).

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
8/20

Taking Shape

It’s all about extremes: Break the mold with a dreamy, puffed-up confection or a street-smart, tack-sharp silhouette.

Comme des Garçons dress and shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
9/20

Taking Shape

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, sash, and boots.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
10/20

Big Hair, Don’t Care

With the right attitude, you can get away with just about anything.

Louis Vuitton jacket and top.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
11/20

Back to Black

Model Natalie Westling works the whimsy, while Eliza Feinberg, from the Shooting Stars basketball squad, scores big with tailoring.

Balenciaga dress and shoes. Beauty note: For hair as voluminous as a ballgown, try Ouai Curl Jelly.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
12/20

Back to Black

Jil Sander jacket, top, and skirt; Michael Kors Collection shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
13/20

Most Valuable Players

Simple day dresses get the all-star treatment when cut in rich fabrics and worn by the Shooting Stars basketball squad.

From left: Valentino dress; Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes. Bottega Veneta dress and belt; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Carolina Herrera top and skirt; Bottega Veneta shoes. Bottega Veneta dress and belt; Dior shoes. Fendi jacket and skirt; Robert Clergerie shoes. Altuzarra dress; Dior shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
14/20

Most Valuable Players

From left: Valentino dress and underpinnings; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Altuzarra dress; Prada shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
15/20

Hair Apparent

Street style is about more than just clothes. This season, the casual bob goes head-to-head with an elaborate bouffant.

Both in Max Mara. Beauty note: A standout complexion starts with Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
16/20

Hair Apparent

Street style is about more than just clothes. This season, the casual bob goes head-to-head with an elaborate bouffant.

Both in Max Mara. Beauty note: A standout complexion starts with Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
17/20

Heavenly Creatures

Clothes that border on the divine make fashion devotees out of all of us.

Gucci dress and bodysuit. Beauty note: Get  out more thanks to Moroccanoil Face Lotion SPF 30.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
18/20

Heavenly Creatures

From left: Oscar de la Renta sweater and pants. Sacai dress. Max Mara jacket, sweater, and skirt.  

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful
19/20

Sky Time

Might as well go for it: There’s no hiding the dramatic effect of a bit of baby blue.

Prada dress and shoes.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Jimmy Paul for Bumble and bumble; makeup by Dick Page at Statement Artists; manicure by Megumi Yamamoto at Susan Price NYC. Set design by Gerard Santos. Models: Julia Nobis at DNA, Anna Ewers at Women, Natalie Westling at the Society.

Production by Sylvia Farago; retouching by Simon Thistle; photography assistants: Sam Henry, Cecilia Byrne; fashion assistants: Dena Giannini, Devon Head; production manager: Izzy Cohan; special thanks to Greenpoint Terminal, Mr Paris

20/20

Sky Time

Undercover arm sleeves; Eres briefs. Beauty note: Free the nipple with Meant the Absolute Balm.

Keywords

NsfwFashionFall 2017Jamie HawkesworthJulia NobisAnna EwersNatalie Westling