Fall 2018 Fashion Is Fit for the End of the World—and a New Beginning

With their use of the dramatic layering of oversize garments and protective gear, the Fall 2018 fashion collections seemed ready for the apocalypse. But they also seemed prepared for something else: the beginning of a new era, and a fresh tomorrow. Inspired by the parkers at Balenciaga, puffers at Moncler, and layer-upon-layer styling at Prada, W's style director Sara Moonves and photographer Tim Walker created this portfolio that is instructive for the season ahead—and out of this world.
Prophets claim that extreme weather is a sign of the end-time. Bundle up in Balenciaga’s multilayered outerwear.Balenciaga clothing and shoes.
Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Raf Simons pants and boots.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
A beast and false prophet will come, it is written, not to save the world, but to damn it.

From left: Issey Miyake Men jumpsuit; Sorcha O’Raghallaigh crown. Missoni coat. Issey Miyake Men jumpsuit; Sorcha O’Raghallaigh crown. Balenciaga coat, jacket, dress, and boots; crown from New York Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Floods and raining frogs will have nothing on Margiela’s fully protective gear.

Maison Margiela dress and hood.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
As in eons past, a new ice age would bring catastrophic change.

1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli clothing and puffer gloves; David Samuel Menkes Custom Leatherwear gloves.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
According to scientists, nuclear war poses one of our greatest apocalyptic risks. Calvin Klein’s Raf Simons seems ready for it.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC clothing and boots.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Utilitarian bodysuits, transparent coats—clothes for a brand-new world.

Marine Serre clothing and boots. Alain Mikli sunglasses.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC hat; Sacai turtleneck dress. Beauty note: Get a bare-faced glow. Lancôme Skin Feels Good Skin Tint has a sheer formula packed with hydrating ingredients for a naturally radiant complexion.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Prepare for a cosmic cataclysm—or just dress like one is coming.

From left: Oakley pants. Hugo jacket; Merlette dress; David Samuel Menkes Custom Leatherwear hat. Raf Simons pants.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
The sages have forewarned us: A powerful, charismatic leader will rise up and bring destruction.

Valentino clothing; Valentino Garavani boots.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
It might be too late: Some believe that the Evil One is already here.

From left: Lanvin turtleneck; Heather Huey headpiece. Wolford bodysuit; Heather Huey headpiece. Gucci jacket and skirt; Mordekai by Ken Borochov headpiece.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
And with the end comes new life, a fresh beginning—and a vibrant array of caps, capes, and cagoules.

Prada coat, dress, and hat.

Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.
