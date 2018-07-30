Prophets claim that extreme weather is a sign of the end-time. Bundle up in Balenciaga’s multilayered outerwear.
Balenciaga clothing and shoes.
Raf Simons pants and boots.
A beast and false prophet will come, it is written, not to save the world, but to damn it.
From left: Issey Miyake Men jumpsuit; Sorcha O’Raghallaigh crown. Missoni coat. Issey Miyake Men jumpsuit; Sorcha O’Raghallaigh crown. Balenciaga coat, jacket, dress, and boots; crown from New York Vintage, New York.
Floods and raining frogs will have nothing on Margiela’s fully protective gear.
Maison Margiela dress and hood.
As in eons past, a new ice age would bring catastrophic change.
1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli clothing and puffer gloves; David Samuel Menkes Custom Leatherwear gloves.
According to scientists, nuclear war poses one of our greatest apocalyptic risks. Calvin Klein’s Raf Simons seems ready for it.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC clothing and boots.
Utilitarian bodysuits, transparent coats—clothes for a brand-new world.
Marine Serre clothing and boots. Alain Mikli sunglasses.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC hat; Sacai turtleneck dress. Beauty note: Get a bare-faced glow. Lancôme Skin Feels Good Skin Tint has a sheer formula packed with hydrating ingredients for a naturally radiant complexion.
Prepare for a cosmic cataclysm—or just dress like one is coming.
From left: Oakley pants. Hugo jacket; Merlette dress; David Samuel Menkes Custom Leatherwear hat. Raf Simons pants.
The sages have forewarned us: A powerful, charismatic leader will rise up and bring destruction.
Valentino clothing; Valentino Garavani boots.
It might be too late: Some believe that the Evil One is already here.
From left: Lanvin turtleneck; Heather Huey headpiece. Wolford bodysuit; Heather Huey headpiece. Gucci jacket and skirt; Mordekai by Ken Borochov headpiece.
And with the end comes new life, a fresh beginning—and a vibrant array of caps, capes, and cagoules.
Prada coat, dress, and hat.
