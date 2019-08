The must-have accessories for this season all have their own individual charm. There's Prada's latest bag offering, covered in live-size fabric roses. Bottega Veneta's come covered in '70s shag, imagined in deep jewel tones. For your feet, Dior has the ultimate pointed toe in the form of a dangerously good, strappy kitten heel. Even the classic slingbacks have a renewed charm, thanks to an ultra sleek and slim heel, courtesy of Jimmy Choo. The one thing they all have in common? These are acessories worth holding on to. Here, Adwoa Aboah models them all.