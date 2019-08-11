The 21 Best Jeans to Buy This Fall

The Tomas jean by AG is the perfect fall staple to be worn both day and night.
Buy Now: AG, The Tomas, $235, AG stores nationwide and AGjeans.com.
Aries tie-dye jeans are the perfect introductory to someone who is new to, and possibly a bit unsure of the whole tie-dye thing.
Buy Now: Aries, Lilly Tie Dye Jeans, £275, Ariesarise.com.
A subtle take on workwear inspired jean.
Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, pants in cotton, $890, Bottegaveneta.com.
An elegant approach to a draw-string jean.
Buy Now: Brunello Cucinelli bead-embellished denim tapered pants, $1,545, Brunellocucinelli.com.
Always classic and refined, when it comes to jeans Chloe never disappoints.
Buy Now: Chloe, Cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans, $1,095, Netaporter.com.
100% made in Italy, these jeans are innovative and ecological.
Buy Now: Closed, pedal pusher coloured denim, €159, Closed.com.
Created from recycled jeans, this sustainable, zero waste brand couldn’t be better.
Buy Now: E.L.V. Denim boyfriend high-rise straight-leg jeans, $410.00, Netaporter.com.
The perfect amount of flare and fringe.
Buy Now: Etro, Flared jeans, $640, Etro.com.
Based off of a sailor pant from the 90’s, these jeans drape effortlessly over the body.
Buy Now: Eve denim, Charlotte cropped high-rise wide-leg jeans, $295, Evedenim.com.
These jeans are designed to give your butt a boost.
Buy Now: Everlane, The Cheeky Straight Jean, $78, Everlane.com.
Love a retro streetwear moment.
Buy Now: EYTYS, Cypress coated jeans, $280, Matchesfashion.com.
The most perfect blue denim wash you ever did see.
Buy Now: Goldsign, The relaxed mid-rise straight-leg jeans, $295, Net-a-porter.com.
Many brands are doing the workwear pant this season but not many with a tapered leg. These are truly unique.
Buy Now: La Fetiche, Workwear style jeans with tapered legs, £330, LaFetiche.com.
Made in France from woven cotton, these jeans are perfect for all seasons.
Buy Now: Lanvin, Asymmetrical pants in topstitched denim, $990, Lanvin.com.
These jeans are Americana heritage meets city living.
Buy Now: Billy Los Angeles, The Rider J-001/Azure, $380, Billylosangeles.com.
Nili Lotan combined western elements along with street style of New York City to create this collection.
Buy Now: Nili Lotan, Emerson jeans, $395, Net-a-porter.com.
The perfect white jeans to wear all year round.
Buy Now: Raey, Dad baggy boyfriend jeans, $161, Matchesfashion.com.
The perfect five-pocket, acid wash jeans to satisfy your inner 80’s wild child.
Buy Now: Sandro, acid wash jeans, $245, Sandro-paris.com.
This patchwork design is a fun twist on the vintage jeans you already own.
Buy Now: The Kooples, blue patchwork vintage jeans, $268, Thekooples.com.
These babies are noted as “essentials” for a reason.
Buy Now: The Row, Ashland jean in selvedge denim, $590, Therow.com.
Crafted in Italy, these jeans are the epitome of luxury.
Buy Now: Wales Bonner, Leather-trim high-rise jeans, $960, matchesfashion.com.