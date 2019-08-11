Ultimate Guide

The 21 Best Jeans to Buy This Fall

Whether you're slinging on some vintage Levis to get down and dirty in your art studio or squeezing into a pair of AG cigarettes to meet a friend for an after-work drink, denim will always be there to support you (literally). But, like most categories in fashion, the denim market is highly saturated—which means you can easily overpay for a pair that you'll wear once and forget about. Luckily, jean therapy has arrived in the form of our guide to fall denim. From La Fetiche’s nod to workwear to EYTYS’s contrast stitching, these can't-miss trends are worth the investment.
AG

The Tomas jean by AG is the perfect fall staple to be worn both day and night.

Buy Now: AG, The Tomas, $235, AG stores nationwide and AGjeans.com.

ARIES

Aries tie-dye jeans are the perfect introductory to someone who is new to, and possibly a bit unsure of the whole tie-dye thing.

Buy Now: Aries, Lilly Tie Dye Jeans, £275, Ariesarise.com.

BOTTEGA VENETA

A subtle take on workwear inspired jean.

Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, pants in cotton, $890, Bottegaveneta.com.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

An elegant approach to a draw-string jean.

Buy Now: Brunello Cucinelli bead-embellished denim tapered pants, $1,545, Brunellocucinelli.com.

CHLOE

Always classic and refined, when it comes to jeans Chloe never disappoints.

Buy Now: Chloe, Cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans, $1,095, Netaporter.com.

CLOSED

100% made in Italy, these jeans are innovative and ecological.

Buy Now: Closed, pedal pusher coloured denim, €159, Closed.com.

E.L.V. DENIM

Created from recycled jeans, this sustainable, zero waste brand couldn’t be better.

Buy Now: E.L.V. Denim boyfriend high-rise straight-leg jeans, $410.00, Netaporter.com.

ETRO

The perfect amount of flare and fringe.

Buy Now: Etro, Flared jeans, $640, Etro.com.

EVE DENIM

Based off of a sailor pant from the 90’s, these jeans drape effortlessly over the body.

Buy Now: Eve denim, Charlotte cropped high-rise wide-leg jeans, $295, Evedenim.com.

EVERLANE

These jeans are designed to give your butt a boost.

Buy Now: Everlane, The Cheeky Straight Jean, $78, Everlane.com.

EYTYS

Love a retro streetwear moment.

Buy Now: EYTYS, Cypress coated jeans, $280, Matchesfashion.com.

GOLDSIGN

The most perfect blue denim wash you ever did see.

Buy Now: Goldsign, The relaxed mid-rise straight-leg jeans, $295, Net-a-porter.com.

LA FETICHE

Many brands are doing the workwear pant this season but not many with a tapered leg. These are truly unique.

Buy Now: La Fetiche, Workwear style jeans with tapered legs, £330, LaFetiche.com.

LANVIN

Made in France from woven cotton, these jeans are perfect for all seasons.

Buy Now: Lanvin, Asymmetrical pants in topstitched denim, $990, Lanvin.com.

BILLY LOS ANGELES

These jeans are Americana heritage meets city living.

Buy Now: Billy Los Angeles, The Rider J-001/Azure, $380, Billylosangeles.com.

NILI LOTAN

Nili Lotan combined western elements along with street style of New York City to create this collection.

Buy Now: Nili Lotan, Emerson jeans, $395, Net-a-porter.com.

RAEY

The perfect white jeans to wear all year round.

Buy Now: Raey, Dad baggy boyfriend jeans, $161, Matchesfashion.com.

SANDRO

The perfect five-pocket, acid wash jeans to satisfy your inner 80’s wild child.

Buy Now: Sandro, acid wash jeans, $245, Sandro-paris.com.

THE KOOPLES

This patchwork design is a fun twist on the vintage jeans you already own.

Buy Now: The Kooples, blue patchwork vintage jeans, $268, Thekooples.com.

THE ROW

These babies are noted as “essentials” for a reason.

Buy Now: The Row, Ashland jean in selvedge denim, $590, Therow.com.

WALES BONNER

Crafted in Italy, these jeans are the epitome of luxury.

Buy Now: Wales Bonner, Leather-trim high-rise jeans, $960, matchesfashion.com.

