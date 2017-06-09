View as SlideshowCelebrity Trend

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne Prove that Fanny Packs Are the Hottest Summer Accessory

It may come as a surprise that fanny packs have long gotten the high-fashion stamp of approval—Chanel and more luxury fashion brands have been making them for years. Recently, though, both fashion editors and It girls have fallen back in love with hands-free bags, fanny packs included. At the men's wear shows, fanny packs emerged as a prominent street style trend, but they've since earned mainstream attention, partly thanks to Supreme's collaboration with Louis Vuitton, and endorsements from influencers like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Sofia Richie. While Jenner prefers fanny packs of the vintage variety, and has stepped out this summer for hands-free shopping sprees toting vintage Louis Vuitton and Chanel waist bags, Delevingne and Richie wear theirs at music festivals, Glastonbury and Coachella respectively, presumably so that they could be free put their hands in the air like they just didn't care. Here, ten different ways celebrities have worn the trend over the years.
Kendall Jenner steps out wearing a vintage Louis Vuitton fanny pack with a romper on June 1, 2017 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner steps out wearing a vintage Louis Vuitton fanny pack with a romper on June 1, 2017 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Chanel fanny pack over a little back dress to a gala at Gotham Hall in 2014.

Sofia Richie wears a Louis Vuitton fanny pack over red sweatpants while at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival in California.

Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea wears a yellow Chloe fanny pack while attending the brand's Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 show last year.

Kendall Jenner wears her favorite vintage Chanel fanny pack with an Issey Miyake jumpsuit while out shopping in New York City.

Cara Delevingne takes a more practical approach to the fanny pack, wearing one while attending Day 2 of the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2016.

Kate Bosworth attends an event in New York City wearing a small leather waist bag over a blue dress with thigh-high boots.

Rihanna wore an extra-large dollar sign fanny pack with a full denim outfit while out in New York City in 2012.

Actress Anne Hathaway wears a leopard-print fanny pack while out for a spring stroll in New York City in 2015.

Kendall Jenner goes shopping at a flea market in Paris, France while wearing her favorite vintage Chanel fanny pack with high-waisted jeans.

