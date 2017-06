Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne Prove that Fanny Packs Are the Hottest Summer Accessory

It may come as a surprise that fanny packs have long gotten the high-fashion stamp of approval—Chanel and more luxury fashion brands have been making them for years. Recently, though, both fashion editors and It girls have fallen back in love with hands-free bags, fanny packs included. At the men's wear shows, fanny packs emerged as a prominent street style trend , but they've since earned mainstream attention, partly thanks to Supreme's collaboration with Louis Vuitton , and endorsements from influencers like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Sofia Richie . While Jenner prefers fanny packs of the vintage variety, and has stepped out this summer for hands-free shopping sprees toting vintage Louis Vuitton and Chanel waist bags, Delevingne and Richie wear theirs at music festivals, Glastonbury and Coachella respectively, presumably so that they could be free put their hands in the air like they just didn't care. Here, ten different ways celebrities have worn the trend over the years.