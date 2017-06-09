Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne Prove that Fanny Packs Are the Hottest Summer Accessory

Kendall Jenner steps out wearing a vintage Louis Vuitton fanny pack with a romper on June 1, 2017 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Chanel fanny pack over a little back dress to a gala at Gotham Hall in 2014.
Sofia Richie wears a Louis Vuitton fanny pack over red sweatpants while at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival in California.
Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea wears a yellow Chloe fanny pack while attending the brand's Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 show last year.
Kendall Jenner wears her favorite vintage Chanel fanny pack with an Issey Miyake jumpsuit while out shopping in New York City.
Cara Delevingne takes a more practical approach to the fanny pack, wearing one while attending Day 2 of the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2016.
Kate Bosworth attends an event in New York City wearing a small leather waist bag over a blue dress with thigh-high boots.
Rihanna wore an extra-large dollar sign fanny pack with a full denim outfit while out in New York City in 2012.
Actress Anne Hathaway wears a leopard-print fanny pack while out for a spring stroll in New York City in 2015.
Kendall Jenner goes shopping at a flea market in Paris, France while wearing her favorite vintage Chanel fanny pack with high-waisted jeans.