10 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Grooming-Obsessed Dad

The orange blossom and cardamon scent is clean and deep, and this spray-free bottle makes application ultra precise.
Thirdman Eau Nomade, $105, neimanmarcus.com
Cuticle oil is a must for presentable hands. The brush applicator makes it effortless to apply.
Grown Alchemist Cuticle Oil, $29, grownalchemist.com
Salt and pepper hair gets an extra kick with Oribe's silverati illuminating range.
Oribe Silverati Shampoo, $46, nordstrom.com
Shaving cream is so 1985. A serum hydrates with a subtle lather that allows for a super-close shave.
Aēsop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum, $37, barneys.com
This toothbrush has a setting to clean and another to whiten. Expect better check ups with the dentist and a blinding grin.
Apa Beauty Clean White Sonic Toothbrush, $250, lordandtaylor.com
Studies show that whey-based protein may contribute to hair loss in men. This plant-based protein packs pre and probiotics as well for a balanced kick.
The Nue Co. Plant Protein + Gut Food, $70, thenueco.com
Wearing sunscreen every day can be tricky, without the right formula. Dr. Colbert's newest line, NYDG, offers a mineral option that's as easy to wear as it is on the eyes.
NYDG Skincare SPF30 Chem-Free Active Defense, $98, mrporter.com
For the dad who wants a little fun in his life, Buly offers a toothpaste that tastes as interesting as the packaging would suggest (think: orange, ginger, and clove).
Buly 1803 Opiat Dentaire Toothpaste, $27, bergdorfgoodman.com
Men's brows need to be groomed, too! This brow gelcomb sets wiry strands in place.
TOM FORD Brow Gelcomb, $45, neimanmarcus.com
Going to for a polish-free mani-pedi? Bring your own set with you.
Czech & Speake Leather-Bound Manicure Set, $575, mrporter.com