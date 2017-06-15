View as SlideshowGift Guide

10 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Grooming-Obsessed Dad

There's no reason that men should have lesser medicine cabinets than women, especially with the wide-range of chic products available today. From an orange blossom and cardamon-scented cologne, to a shampoo specifically designed for gray hair, here are 10 great father's day gift ideas to buy for your dad--or keep for yourself (no judgement).
The orange blossom and cardamon scent is clean and deep, and this spray-free bottle makes application ultra precise.

Thirdman Eau Nomade, $105, neimanmarcus.com

Cuticle oil is a must for presentable hands. The brush applicator makes it effortless to apply.

Grown Alchemist Cuticle Oil, $29, grownalchemist.com

Salt and pepper hair gets an extra kick with Oribe's silverati illuminating range.

Oribe Silverati Shampoo, $46, nordstrom.com

Shaving cream is so 1985. A serum hydrates with a subtle lather that allows for a super-close shave.

Aēsop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum, $37, barneys.com

This toothbrush has a setting to clean and another to whiten. Expect better check ups with the dentist and a blinding grin.

Apa Beauty Clean White Sonic Toothbrush, $250, lordandtaylor.com

Studies show that whey-based protein may contribute to hair loss in men. This plant-based protein packs pre and probiotics as well for a balanced kick.

The Nue Co. Plant Protein + Gut Food, $70, thenueco.com

Wearing sunscreen every day can be tricky, without the right formula. Dr. Colbert's newest line, NYDG, offers a mineral option that's as easy to wear as it is on the eyes.

NYDG Skincare SPF30 Chem-Free Active Defense, $98, mrporter.com

For the dad who wants a little fun in his life, Buly offers a toothpaste that tastes as interesting as the packaging would suggest (think: orange, ginger, and clove).

Buly 1803 Opiat Dentaire Toothpaste, $27, bergdorfgoodman.com

Men's brows need to be groomed, too! This brow gelcomb sets wiry strands in place.

TOM FORD Brow Gelcomb, $45, neimanmarcus.com

Going to for a polish-free mani-pedi? Bring your own set with you.

Czech & Speake Leather-Bound Manicure Set, $575, mrporter.com

