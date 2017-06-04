View as SlideshowFather's Day

Father's Day 2017: 50 Gifts To Buy Now, From A Cannabis Candle To Chic Man Jewelry

When it comes to Father's Day, buying presents beyond the traditional tie or pair of socks can be particularly tricky. But don't fret. This year, the editors of W have complied fifty great gift idea for any dad. With pieces like a classic Omega watch, featuring a very chic yellow gold face and leather strap and a Balenciaga tote bag that even the most traditional of dads can bring to work, there are plenty of gifts to help build up his daily fashion arsenal. For those looking beyond something wearable, look to the tech space, such as the B&O Play Wireless speaker, which is perfect for the home or traveling to the beach. And for the father with some flair, look no further than Mr.Porter and Gucci’s latest collaboration, including a yellow and blue printed track suit that will officially have him Gucci-fied. Click through for all this and more, including archive books, weekend-worthy denim, and the coolest sneakers on the market
Credit
Anonymous-ism Embroidered Cotton, Blend Socks, $21, mrporter.com

Cleverly Laundry Wash, Cotton Pajama Set, $160, mrporter.com

Acne Studios Ace Skinny, Fit Stretch, Denim Jeans, $200, mrporter.com

B&O Play Beolit 15 AirPlay Portable Wireless Speaker, $6000, mrporter.com

Balenciaga Leather, Trimed Canvas Tote Bag, $1645, mrporter.com

Birkenstock sandals, $35, jcrew.com

Czech & Speake Leather, Bond Manicure Set, $575, mrporter.com

Brew Coffeeware Set, $1150, dwr.com

Foreo Issa Silicone Toothbrush, $199, mrporter.com

Gucci, Printed Satin Jersey Track Jacket, $1175, mrporter.com. Gucci, Tapered Printed Satin Jersey Sweatpants, $1200, mrporter.com

Hermes, Vintage Leather Braclet, $678, farfetch.com

Jacques Marie Mage Taos Square, Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses, $575, mrporter.com

J.Crew Ludlow Italian Linen Blazer in Brillent Blue, $298, jcrew.com

John Hardy, Bamboo Cufflinks, $39000, johnhardy.com

Cedes Milano Wine Traveling Box, $2125, matchesfashion.com

Linus, Roadster Sport, $599, inusbike.com

The Strand, Jurassic Park By Michael Crichton (1st signed edition), $300, strandbooks.com

Dunhill, Sentryman Ballpoint Pen, $275, matchesfashion.com

Kapital, Leather, Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Holdall, $440, mrporter.com

Miansai, Signet 3 Letter Ring 14K Gold $495, miansai.com

Thom Browne, Large Notebook with red, white, blue grosgrain in black pebble grain, $320, thombrowne.com

Leica, X Typ 113 Compact Camera, $1995, mrporter.com

Omega, Museum Yellow Gold on Leather Strap, $17,900, omegawatches.com

J. Crew grooming kit, jcrew.com

LHN Jewelry, Bikini Babe Bottle Opener, $75, lhnjewelry.com

Saint Laurent, Court Classic Sneakers in Off White Leather, $495, ysl.com

Loewe, Full Grain Leather Backpack, $2450, mrporter.com

Assouline, Manhattans Babe, $35, barneys.com

Master & Dynamic ME05 Palladium Coated in Ear Headphones, $200, mrporter.com

Miansai, Dove Pendant Necklace 14k Gold, $1250, miansai.com

Oliver Peoples Fairmont 49 Sun, $365, oliverpeoples.com

Rolex, Vintage Oyster Perpetual Datejust Watch, $5,295, barneys.com

SAIKAI bookend, $165, available through Vince Collective, vince.com

Rizzoli, Suave in Every Situation: A Rakish Style Guide for Men, $25, barneys.com

Harry’s Father’s Day Shave Set, featuring shave cream, foaming gel and razor. The set can also be engraved with Dad’s initials. $30 - $40, harrys.com

The Workers Club, Rinse Wash Jeans, $250, theworkersclub.co.uk

The NUE Co., Energy Food + Prebiotic, 100g., $75, mrporter.com

Herb essntls cannabis infused candle, $65, herbessntls.com

Tom Dixon, Scent Diffuser, $115, mrporter.com

Tom Ford, Oud Wood Shower Gel, $67, mrporter.com

Valextra, Pebble- Grain Leather Carry, On Case, $5,950, mrporter.com

Valentino, Studded Printed Shell Backpack, $1995, mrporter.com

AYTM clock made from black marble with gleaming brass details, this Stilla clock offers a new take on Danish design, $158, theline.com

David Yurman Titian cuff bracelets with copper, $575 each, davidyurman.com

Sika Fox Lounge Chair by Viggo Boesen, $925, theline.com

Carry On Cocktail Frequent Flier set, $100, wandpdesign.com

Karen Walker men’s Hemingway Horn sunglasses, $203, karenwalker.com

Louis Vuitton Fragment embroidered two-tone varsity jacket, $2,700, louisvuitton.com

Rewilder zip top closure travel bag, $75, rewilder.com

Rösle 4-piece BBQ set, $168, surlatable.com

