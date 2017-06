Father's Day 2017: 50 Gifts To Buy Now, From A Cannabis Candle To Chic Man Jewelry

When it comes to Father's Day , buying presents beyond the traditional tie or pair of socks can be particularly tricky. But don't fret. This year, the editors of W have complied fifty great gift idea for any dad. With pieces like a classic Omega watch, featuring a very chic yellow gold face and leather strap and a Balenciaga tote bag that even the most traditional of dads can bring to work, there are plenty of gifts to help build up his daily fashion arsenal. For those looking beyond something wearable, look to the tech space, such as the B&O Play Wireless speaker, which is perfect for the home or traveling to the beach. And for the father with some flair, look no further than Mr.Porter and Gucci ’s latest collaboration, including a yellow and blue printed track suit that will officially have him Gucci-fied. Click through for all this and more, including archive books, weekend-worthy denim, and the coolest sneakers on the market