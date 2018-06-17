On Father's Day, A Look Back at the Supremely Good Looking Dads in W Magazine

While most summer weekends are spent brunching, sitting in the park, and other sun-driven activities, the third Sunday of June is reserved for one particularly special activity: celebrating Dad. Each year, greeting cards are distributed, sentimental Instagrams posted, and a bevy of dad-friendly extracurriculars to be had—grilling, golfing, et al. This year saw the ushering in of a particularly notable subset of humans celebrating the holiday: the hot, celebrity dad. Among those marking celebrating Father's Day today are Bradley Cooper, Justin Timberlake, David Beckham, and a whole bevy of other very, well, hot dads.. In honor of the special day, a look back at some of the most talented—and genetically blessed—dads in the pages of W.
George Clooney
George Clooney

George Clooney photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, December/January 2014.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, October 2011.

David Beckham

David Beckham photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, September 2007.

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, October 2010.

Edward Norton

Edward Norton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher photographed by Mark Seliger for W Magazine, June/July 2017.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo and Matt Bomer photographed by Robert Maxwell for W Magazine, June/July 2014.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2009.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams photographed by Joshua White, art by Urs Fischer, for W Magazine, 2014.

Richard Gere

Richard Gere photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, November 2012.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Dane DeHaan

Dane DeHaan photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, April 2017.

