On Father's Day, A Look Back at the Supremely Good Looking Dads in W Magazine

George Clooney photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, December/January 2014.
Brad Pitt Photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.
Bradley Cooper photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Idris Elba photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.
Justin Timberlake photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, October 2011.
David Beckham photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, September 2007.
Eddie Redmayne photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Chris Hemsworth photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.
Benedict Cumberbatch photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Matthew McConaughey photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.
Ryan Gosling photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, October 2010.
Edward Norton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Ashton Kutcher photographed by Mark Seliger for W Magazine, June/July 2017.
Mark Ruffalo and Matt Bomer photographed by Robert Maxwell for W Magazine, June/July 2014.
Bruce Willis photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2009.
Pharrell Williams photographed by Joshua White, art by Urs Fischer, for W Magazine, 2014.
Richard Gere photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, November 2012.
Denzel Washington photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.
Javier Bardem photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.
Ben Affleck photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.
Ethan Hawke photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Dane DeHaan photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, April 2017.