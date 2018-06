On Father's Day, A Look Back at the Supremely Good Looking Dads in W Magazine

While most summer weekends are spent brunching, sitting in the park, and other sun-driven activities, the third Sunday of June is reserved for one particularly special activity: celebrating Dad. Each year, greeting cards are distributed, sentimental Instagrams posted, and a bevy of dad-friendly extracurriculars to be had—grilling, golfing, et al. This year saw the ushering in of a particularly notable subset of humans celebrating the holiday: the hot, celebrity dad. Among those marking celebrating Father's Day today are Bradley Cooper , Justin Timberlake, David Beckham, and a whole bevy of other very, well, hot dads.. In honor of the special day, a look back at some of the most talented—and genetically blessed —dads in the pages of W.