For Frida Kahlo's 110th Birthday, More Than 1,100 Frida Kahlos Partied in Dallas

On Thursday, July 6, Friday Kahlo would have turned 110. Seeing as the Mexican painter died back in 1954, a crowd of Kahlo fans—anywhere between 1,100 and 1,500 in full Frida regalia—took it upon themselves to celebrate for her this week, instead. The festivities were in such full force that the group has likely set a Guinness World Record for the most number of people in one place—in this case, the Dallas Museum of Art—dressed as Kahlo, despite the strict record-setting requirements. (Participants had to wear a knee-length, floral-printed dress; at least three flowers in their hair; and, of course, a bushy, eye-catching unibrow.) Not that the restrictions seem to have stopped anyone from joining in the fun: Everyone from a 90-year-old Frida "fan girl" to perfectly matching gentlemen to more than a few babies whose flowers were in all as big as their heads turned up, all in the required attire. Get a look at them all via their Instagram-friendly takes on Kahlo's self-portraits, here.
Credit
Courtesy of @zarai31
1/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @publimetromx
2/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @daffodilsarah
3/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @ylkphotography
4/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @cloakndaguerre
5/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @shangrilalane
6/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @zena_g
7/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @allgoodthingsvintage
8/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @goghgwen
9/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of @elainelafon
10/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Courtesy of [@matthewguy](https://www.instagram.com/p/BWO8IvA08w/)
11/11

Frida Fest, on Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, at the Dallas Museum of Art.

