Happy Birthday, Riccardo Tisci: A Look Back At the Designer's Best Celebrity Moments at Givenchy

Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy was the stuff that red carpet dreams are made of. Over his nearly 12-year tenure at the house, Tisci expanded the notion of what a gown should look like—no mermaid silhouettes here—and in doing so, helped to shape some of the most iconic celebrity fashion moments of all time. From Kim Kardashian’s infamous floral Met Gala gown to her own wedding dress, worn while eight months pregnant with daughter North, to Cate Blanchett’s stunning lilac Academy Awards gown, there are few names in Hollywood who have not donned a Tisci design. In honor of his birthday, a look back at some of his most memorable red carpet creations.
Natalie Portman at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS, 2008

Zoe Saldana at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards, 2010

Bjork at the closing of Marina Abramovic's "The Artist is Present," 2010

Marina Abramovic at the closing of her show "The Artist is Present," June 2010

Nicki Minaj at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2011

Liv Tyler at the Givenchy After Show Party, 2011

Courtney Love at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala, 2011

Lindsay Lohan at the Givenchy Aftershow Party, 2011

Natalia Vodianova at the Raisa Gorbachev Garden Party, 2011

Rihanna at the BRIT Awards, 2012

Cate Blanchett at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, 2011

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of 'Les Miserables,' 2012

Florence Welch at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2013

Adriana Lima at the CFDA Fashion Awards, 2013

Ciara at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2013

January Jones at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2013

Joan Smalls at the Vogue Foundation Gala, 2014

Claire Danes at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2014

Rosamund Pike at the 87th Annual Academy Awards, 2015

Julia Roberts at the Academy Awards, 2014

Jennifer Connelly at the premiere of 'Noah,' 2014

Margot Robbie at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show, 2015

Naomi Watts at the Costume Institute Gala, 2014

Erykah Badu at the Costume Institute Gala, 2014

Madonna at the Costume Institute Gala, 2016

Cate Blanchett at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, 2011

Amanda Seyfried at theVanity Fair Oscar party, 2013

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Costume Institute Gala, 2013

Jessica Chastain at the Cannes Film Festival, 2013

Julianne Moore at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2015

Amanda Seyfried at the Costume Institute Gala, 2015

Naomi Campbell at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, 2015

Beyonce at the Costume Institute Gala, 2016

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards, 2015

Rooney Mara at the 88th Annual Academy Awards, 2016

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Costume Institute Gala, 2016

