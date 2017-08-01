Happy Birthday, Riccardo Tisci: A Look Back At the Designer's Best Celebrity Moments at Givenchy

Natalie Portman at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS, 2008
Zoe Saldana at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards, 2010
Bjork at the closing of Marina Abramovic's "The Artist is Present," 2010
Marina Abramovic at the closing of her show "The Artist is Present," June 2010
Nicki Minaj at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2011
Liv Tyler at the Givenchy After Show Party, 2011
Courtney Love at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala, 2011
Lindsay Lohan at the Givenchy Aftershow Party, 2011
Natalia Vodianova at the Raisa Gorbachev Garden Party, 2011
Rihanna at the BRIT Awards, 2012
Cate Blanchett at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, 2011
Anne Hathaway at the premiere of 'Les Miserables,' 2012
Florence Welch at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2013
Adriana Lima at the CFDA Fashion Awards, 2013
Ciara at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2013
January Jones at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2013
Joan Smalls at the Vogue Foundation Gala, 2014
Claire Danes at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2014
Rosamund Pike at the 87th Annual Academy Awards, 2015
Julia Roberts at the Academy Awards, 2014
Jennifer Connelly at the premiere of 'Noah,' 2014
Margot Robbie at the Givenchy Spring 2016 show, 2015
Naomi Watts at the Costume Institute Gala, 2014
Erykah Badu at the Costume Institute Gala, 2014
Madonna at the Costume Institute Gala, 2016
Cate Blanchett at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, 2011
Amanda Seyfried at theVanity Fair Oscar party, 2013
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Costume Institute Gala, 2013
Jessica Chastain at the Cannes Film Festival, 2013
Julianne Moore at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2015
Amanda Seyfried at the Costume Institute Gala, 2015
Naomi Campbell at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, 2015
Beyonce at the Costume Institute Gala, 2016
Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards, 2015
Rooney Mara at the 88th Annual Academy Awards, 2016
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Costume Institute Gala, 2016